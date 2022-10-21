Fall is quickly moving in, and the fresh Oregon coast berries are just as quickly disappearing. Thankfully there’s a delicious alternative that doesn’t require any expert foraging skills to enjoy — blueberries from your local market.
Oregon is among the top producing states in the nation for blueberries, harvesting around 150 million pounds annually, so there are plenty of blueberries during the peak of harvest season to freeze and enjoy throughout the rest of the year. Most growers use what is called the Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) process, which locks in this nutrition at the optimal stage, and these berries are usually frozen within 24 hours of harvest — at the height of nutrient value. They can remain frozen for up to a year without losing their flavor or valuable nutrients, and Oregon blueberries are certainly packed with valuable nutrients!
Oregon blueberries provide essential vitamins and antioxidants, and their antioxidant compounds help to immobilize free radicals in the body. Free radicals are associated with heart disease, memory loss, certain cancers and motor deterioration. Aside from their anti-aging properties, Oregon blueberries also offer other incredible health benefits. They support immune health with 15 percent of our daily vitamin C requirement, improve vision, clear arteries, strengthen blood vessels, stop urinary tract infections and promote weight control — one cup of blueberries contains only 80 calories, and just one serving of blueberries can help us meet our daily fiber requirement.
Thanks to over 350 blueberry growers in Oregon, we’re able to enjoy the delightful experience of eating blueberries all year round. So grab some frozen or dried blueberries to whip up these incredibly delicious Oregon blueberry recipes. Your heart, brain and other body parts will thank you.
Blueberry Sour Cream Cake with Almond Whipped Cream
For cake
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1 large egg, beaten
• 1/4 cup melted butter
• 1/2 teaspoons almond extract
• 2 cups all purpose flour
• 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
• 1 cup white sugar
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 350°
• In a medium bowl, combine cream, sour cream, egg, melted butter and almond extract. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, sugars, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Combine with the wet ingredients, stirring ONLY until just combined. Do NOT overmix.
• Gingerly add blueberries to the batter, taking care not to overmix berries (gently fold only 4-5 times max). Pour batter into greased 10-inch baking dish.
• Bake for 45-55 minutes, or until cooked through and lightly golden brown. Remove from oven, allow to cool, then top with almond whipped cream. Enjoy!
Almond Whipped Cream
Ingredients:
• 2 cups heavy cream
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Directions:
• In medium mixing bowl add heavy cream, sugar and almond extract.
• Use the wire whisk attachment to a hand-held mixer, and beat the ingredients together, starting on low speed and increasing to high slowly as it begins to firm up.
• Beat for 60-90 seconds until stiff peaks form. Stopping once halfway through to scrape down the sides of the bowl.
Blueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
Ingredients:
• 4 1/4 cups quick oats
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted
• 1/2 cup honey
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
• 3/4 cup dried blueberries
Directions:
• Pre-heat oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
• In a large bowl, combine the oats and brown sugar, then add the remaining ingredients and stir until well combined.
• Press into a rectangle on the prepared sheet. I use the bottom of a drinking glass to really press it all down firmly.
• Bake for 15 minutes. Let cool, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Cut into squares. Store covered at room temperature for up to a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.