Fall is quickly moving in, and the fresh Oregon coast berries are just as quickly disappearing. Thankfully there’s a delicious alternative that doesn’t require any expert foraging skills to enjoy — blueberries from your local market. 

Oregon is among the top producing states in the nation for blueberries, harvesting around 150 million pounds annually, so there are plenty of blueberries during the peak of harvest season to freeze and enjoy throughout the rest of the year. Most growers use what is called the Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) process, which locks in this nutrition at the optimal stage, and these berries are usually frozen within 24 hours of harvest — at the height of nutrient value. They can remain frozen for up to a year without losing their flavor or valuable nutrients, and Oregon blueberries are certainly packed with valuable nutrients!

