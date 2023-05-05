This past weekend, the kids, my mom and I were invited to the Oregon Ag Fest by my friends at Oregon Blueberries, so we jumped at the opportunity to learn a whole lot more about Oregon’s agricultural industry.

The Oregon Ag Fest is an annual two-day event that takes place every April at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem and caters to anyone wanting to learn more about Oregon’s agriculture through demonstrations and exhibits. The Ag Fest was founded in the late 1980s to showcase Oregon’s agriculture — the largest industry in the state. Oregon is home to more than 225 commodities, including everything from cattle to blueberries to hazelnuts and Dungeness crab. All of which were at the Ag Fest with a wealth of information and learning experiences for the whole family, including hands-on activities and even delicious samples. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.