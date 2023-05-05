This past weekend, the kids, my mom and I were invited to the Oregon Ag Fest by my friends at Oregon Blueberries, so we jumped at the opportunity to learn a whole lot more about Oregon’s agricultural industry.
The Oregon Ag Fest is an annual two-day event that takes place every April at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem and caters to anyone wanting to learn more about Oregon’s agriculture through demonstrations and exhibits. The Ag Fest was founded in the late 1980s to showcase Oregon’s agriculture — the largest industry in the state. Oregon is home to more than 225 commodities, including everything from cattle to blueberries to hazelnuts and Dungeness crab. All of which were at the Ag Fest with a wealth of information and learning experiences for the whole family, including hands-on activities and even delicious samples.
Children can throw on a pair of chainsaw chaps and try their hand at sawing logs with a two-person crosscut saw, get their hands dirty planting flowers and shrubs, pet farm animals and see how the sheep get sheared, watch how honey is made then taste its sweet nectar, get their photo taken with a giant Dungeness crab, even learn about fire safety by practice firefighter drills and climbing through emergency vehicles. And I can’t forget to mention everyone’s favorite, the much anticipated pony rides. These are just a few examples of all the fun to be had at the Oregon Ag Fest. I certainly recommend getting there as early as you can get those little ones out the door because the Oregon Ag Fest has thought of absolutely everything for the whole family, including us adults — I learned how to pan for gold
The Oregon Ag Fest grants kids under 12 free admission, and most of the festival’s activities and exhibits are also free. This year the adult admission for ages 13 and up was only $9, and the festival goes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. So be sure to put it on your calendars for next year and prepare to be wowed. You better believe my family and I will be there again next year!
I wanted to share one of the many recipes I created this past winter for my friends at Oregon Blueberries, these mouthwatering Oregon Blueberry Dutch Babies w/ Lemon Curd. You’ll be able to catch my latest Oregon Blueberries recipes on AM Northwest and Afternoon Live on KATU channel 2 TV starting in July with a live, in-studio segment on July 7 and more to follow throughout the whole month of July and into August.
Oregon Blueberry Dutch Babies w/ Lemon Curd
Ingredients
• 6 eggs
• 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
• 1 cup flour
• 1 cup whole milk
• 5 Tbs. salted butter
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
• 2 Tbs. sugar
• Powdered sugar for dusting after baking and prepared lemon curd for serving
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Add butter to baking dish and place in oven to melt as it preheats. In a blender, add eggs, milk, flour, salt, vanilla and sugar. Blend until combined
Add blender ingredients to melted buttered baking dish. Sprinkle in frozen blueberries then bake for approximately 30 minutes or until top is puffy and golden. Dust with powder sugar and top with lemon curd. Serve and enjoy!
