The Waldport Wednesday Market is back. Open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through October, the market is always a great reason to get outside in the middle of the week and wander through Waldport in search of local treasures created by members of our local community. 

The Waldport Wednesday Market, at 265 NW Alsea Highway 34, offers such a wide variety of goods from beautifully crafted handmade soaps, natural soy and beeswax candles, and locally grown flower arrangements; tempting foods from fish and chips, tamales and empanadas, gourmet desserts, barbecue sauces, and a whole lot more; even all kinds of fun stuff for our kids and pets from the cutest crocheted stuffed animals I’ve ever seen to beautifully crafted pet bowls for pets of all sizes.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.