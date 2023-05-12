The Waldport Wednesday Market is back. Open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through October, the market is always a great reason to get outside in the middle of the week and wander through Waldport in search of local treasures created by members of our local community.
The Waldport Wednesday Market, at 265 NW Alsea Highway 34, offers such a wide variety of goods from beautifully crafted handmade soaps, natural soy and beeswax candles, and locally grown flower arrangements; tempting foods from fish and chips, tamales and empanadas, gourmet desserts, barbecue sauces, and a whole lot more; even all kinds of fun stuff for our kids and pets from the cutest crocheted stuffed animals I’ve ever seen to beautifully crafted pet bowls for pets of all sizes.
And what would a coastal farmers market be without handmade creations made from driftwood and agates, handcrafted flower boxes and outdoor tables; serving boards, pottery, glass and metal art; photography and paintings; apparel, accessories and henna; and even these adorable reusable bags made from up-cycled chicken feed bags that I always stop to admire because they are so dang cute and such a clever way to keep those bags out of landfills.
Of course there’s still so much more that I haven’t mentioned, including my No. 1 favorite booth, H&A Family Farm, where I stop for fresh produce every time I’m at the market. Last week I loaded up on turnips, leaks and onions — I’ve included not one, but two turnip recipes this week using those turnips from leaf to root!
So you’ll have to check out the Waldport Wednesday Market for yourself to see why my little ones and I look so forward to it every week during these spring and summer months.
Mashed Turnips with Buttered Leaks
For Mashed Turnips
Ingredients:
• 8 turnips
• 2 large russets (or 5 small russets because those big ones seem to be hard to find these days)
5 cups water
• 1 heaping Tbs. Knorr chicken bouillon
• 1/3 sour cream
• 3 Tbs butter
Directions:
Peel the turnips and potatoes and cut into approximately 1-inch chunks. Place in a medium-sized pot and pour just enough water over the turnips and potatoes to cover. Then add chicken bouillon, stir to dissolve. Bring to a boil and then cook uncovered for 15-20 minutes or until the turnips and potatoes are very tender.
Drain off the excess cooking liquid, then add the sour cream and mash with a potato masher or mix with hand mixer until smooth. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Then gently fold in buttered leaks.
Transfer to a serving bowl and top with more butter if desired. Enjoy!
Buttered Leaks
(These would be delicious on just about anything or just eaten on their own as a side dish!)
Ingredients:
• 1 leak
• 2 Tbs. Butter
• 1/8 tsp salt
• Pepper to taste
Directions:
Cut off and discard the root and dark green leaves of the leeks. Wash the remaining light green and white part and cut into ¼-inch rounds. Set aside.
Heat the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, for approximately 8-10 minutes. Stir in the salt and pepper and cook for another 1-2 minutes or until the leeks are soft. Immediately fold into mashed turnips and enjoy.
Sautéed Turnip Greens with Caramelized Onions and Bacon
Ingredients:
• 1/2-1 pound turnip greens cleaned and stems removed
• 1/2 pound peppered bacon, cut into bite-sized pieces
• 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
• 1/2 Tbs honey
Directions:
In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté bacon until browned and crisp. Reserve 2 Tbs bacon fat in skillet. Remove bacon and set aside.
Reduce heat to medium-low and sauté onions in reserved bacon fat until golden and caramelized. Add bacon back into the skillet along with turnip greens and sauté for approximately 3 minutes or until tender. Add salt and pepper as needed.
When serving greens, lightly drizzle with honey for a pop of sweetness to balance out those peppery greens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.