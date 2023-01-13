Venison-Meatballs-with-Chimichurri-Sauce

I don’t know about you, but I am struggling to shed those excess holiday pounds thanks to the overwhelming amount of sweets and treats consumed over the past couple of months. So for the past week, I’ve been trying to cut back on sugar and carbohydrates a bit, which, if I’m being honest, isn’t my favorite. But substituting carbs for some flavor-packed and highly nutritious foods like these Low Carb Baked Venison Meatballs with Chimichurri Sauce has made this transition a heck of a lot easier. 

Not only are these meatballs jam-packed with protein, which is essential for building muscle, but by replacing carbs with protein, we are able to reduce the hunger hormone and boost several satiety hormones instead. This leads to a reduction in overall hunger and automatically consuming less calories, which is a great place to start in any weight loss journey!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.