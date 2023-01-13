I don’t know about you, but I am struggling to shed those excess holiday pounds thanks to the overwhelming amount of sweets and treats consumed over the past couple of months. So for the past week, I’ve been trying to cut back on sugar and carbohydrates a bit, which, if I’m being honest, isn’t my favorite. But substituting carbs for some flavor-packed and highly nutritious foods like these Low Carb Baked Venison Meatballs with Chimichurri Sauce has made this transition a heck of a lot easier.
Not only are these meatballs jam-packed with protein, which is essential for building muscle, but by replacing carbs with protein, we are able to reduce the hunger hormone and boost several satiety hormones instead. This leads to a reduction in overall hunger and automatically consuming less calories, which is a great place to start in any weight loss journey!
In addition to curbing those hunger pangs, thanks to that deliciously flavorful Chimichurri sauce, the health benefits certainly don’t stop there. These meatballs are loaded with some other incredibly beneficial health properties as well.
Let’s start with the garlic. Aside from adding some incredible flavor and a punch of heat, consuming raw garlic can naturally give your immune system a boost. It has some serious health-promoting and disease-preventing effects on many common diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, blood pressure and diabetes through its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and lipid-lowering properties.
Combined with the parsley, that has excellent diuretic effects and can reduce bloating and blood pressure, these high protein, low carb, disease preventing and immune boosting meatballs might just be the kick-start we all need to get back on track to optimal health in 2023.
Low-Carb Baked Venison Meatballs
Ingredients:
• 1 pound ground venison
• 1 pound ground beef (I added the beef for some additional fat since venison is so lean, but if you wanted to use all venison that’s great too)
• 1 egg
• 1 tablespoon Johnny’s Seasoning Salt
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 400 degrees
• In a large bowl, combine the ground meat, egg, Johnny’s, and black pepper. Mix well.
• Scoop 1/4 cup ground meat into the palm of your hand then roll the meatball mixture into approximately 2-inch balls and place on your baking sheet.
• Bake the meatballs for 18-20 minutes, or until they are golden brown and cooked all the way through.
• Serve with fresh Chimichurri Sauce.
Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
• 2 cups fresh Italian parsley
• 5 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 1/2 lemon, juiced (about 2 tablespoons)
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes (I actually have to leave these out of my recipe now because of my husband’s diverticulitis, but it’s certainly better with them!)
• 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
• Place all ingredients except olive oil in the food processor and pulse a few times until everything starts to combine.
• Slowly add olive oil while food processor is running. Serve right away or refrigerate before using. If refrigerated, take out about 10-15 minutes before serving.
