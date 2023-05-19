As a child of the 1980s, I grew up eating a lot of things no one should consume on a regular basis. I lived on microwave TV dinners, Totino’s pizzas, potato chips, and lots of instant ramen noodles — and my health suffered because of it. My weight was a constant struggle, I had chronic headaches, acne and more fatigue than a teenager should, and I never understood why. I honestly thought my body was just different than other people’s having absolutely no clue the processed foods I was consuming caused such a negative effect on my body.
It wasn’t until I was in my late teens when my weight really became a huge struggle that I decided to try a new diet, where I only ate foods I picked from my mother’s garden. I vividly remember that first week of only consuming cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes, leaf lettuce and adding grilled chicken breasts for protein. I began shedding weight immediately, but aside from the obvious physical change, I felt amazing. My headaches were gone, my fatigue was gone, my skin looked better, my overall mood improved, and I truly felt better than I felt in my life. It was at this moment when I made it my mission to learn about real foods and what effect they have on our bodies.
The term “real food” is defined as “all foods that have not been industrially processed or foods that have not had their natural qualities interfered with or the quality of their composition reduced.” To put it simply, if it grows naturally (whether plant or animal) it’s real, if it’s made in a factory it’s not. It was at that moment that I tossed all process foods and replaced them with fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins such as chicken breasts, fish and seafood and embarked on a whole new lifestyle, not just for my weight but for my overall health.
It’s been more than 20 years since I implemented this lifestyle change, and I can’t say that I’ve had a single TV dinner or Totino’s pizza since, but some habits are harder to break than others. Those instant ramen noodles are still my guilty pleasure. However, these days it’s all about balance; cooking and eating real foods most of the time but occasionally treating myself to those foods I still love from my childhood, like the occasional bowl of ramen noodles.
So this week I decided to play around with some instant ramen. Although chicken is my usual go-to flavor, I thought the Lime Chili Shrimp flavor might go well with clams, and boy was I right! That classic ramen flavor with a hint of heat and lime on those sweet and crispy clams were a home run. Plus, incorporating those noodles with some other fresh ingredients like cabbage, carrots and green onions made it somehow feel a bit healthier.
At the end of the day, life is short so we certainly want to enjoy the foods we eat, but we also want to feel our very best doing so. As a bonus, getting out there and digging these clams burns calories and builds muscle helping us feel our very best.
Lime Chili Fried Clams
Ingredients:
• 1 limit of cockle clams, sliced in half lengthwise (slicing them lengthwise through the foot keeps them tender)
• 2 cups flour
• 1/2 tsp baking powder
• 1/2 tsp baking soda
• 4 Lime Chili Shrimp Maruchan seasoning packets
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp garlic powder
• Zest from one lime plus lime wedges for serving
• 1 egg
• 1 cup milk
• Sweet chili dipping sauce for serving
Directions:
Heat oil to 375 degrees. In one large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, Lime Chili seasoning packets, salt and garlic powder. Whisk to fully combine the ingredients.
In separate bowl whisk together milk and egg.
Dredge clams on both sides with the flour mixture, then to the egg mixture on both sides, and again into the flour mixture. For this step I press the flour mixture down onto the clams to ensure they’re dredged fully. Gently shake off excess flour.
Fry to a golden brown, remove from oil and set on rack or paper towel.
For serving add a generous amount of lime zest on top on clams, serve with additional lime wedges and sweet chili sauce for dipping
Ramen Noodle Salad
• 2 (3 oz) pkgs. dry Lime Chili Shrimp flavor ramen, broken into small pieces, (seasoning packet set aside for Lime Chili Fried Clams)
• 6 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
• 2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage
• 2/3 cup shredded carrot (approximately one medium carrot)
