Celesete-Joes-Cake

This rich, delicious chocolate cake is filled with a two-tone peppermint buttercream, wrapped in a silky Italian buttercream and topped with peppermint JoJo cookies from Trader Joe’s for a festive look.

This dreamy chocolate cake is kissed with peppermint and white chocolate for the ultimate holiday dessert. On the outside a crown of red and white swirls create a simple but elegant decoration scheme, while on the inside a two tone swirl awaits to delight your guests!

Tags

(0) comments

