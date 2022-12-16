This rich, delicious chocolate cake is filled with a two-tone peppermint buttercream, wrapped in a silky Italian buttercream and topped with peppermint JoJo cookies from Trader Joe’s for a festive look.
This dreamy chocolate cake is kissed with peppermint and white chocolate for the ultimate holiday dessert. On the outside a crown of red and white swirls create a simple but elegant decoration scheme, while on the inside a two tone swirl awaits to delight your guests!
PRO TIPS FOR THE BEST CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT CAKE
- If you’re not using 6-inch pans, double the recipe for 8-inch pans or triple the recipe for 9-inch pans.
- If you see little clumps of butter after you mix the wet ingredients don’t panic, it all works out by the time you mix in the dry ingredients. You can even use melted butter and warm the milk and sour cream up a bit if you like.
- If you don’t want to make Italian buttercream you can use the basic buttercream. I just prefer the smoothness and taste of the Italian variety.
- To pipe the two-tone frosting you fill one bag (1/2 way full) with white frosting, one bag with red frosting and then put both bags in a third piping bag. No need for a tip, just snip about an inch off each bag.
JoJo’s Peppermint Chocolate Cake
- Butter and flour 4 six inch cake pans or to simplify, use Bakers Joy spray. Preheat oven to 350F. Sift the flour baking soda and powder, salt and cocoa powder.
- Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.
- Beat the eggs and yolks in one at a time, then add in the vanilla and peppermint extract. In three batches, mix in the flour mixture alternating with the buttermilk. Don’t over-mix! Divide batter evenly into pans and bake at 350f for about 25 – 30 minutes or until the centers are done. Allow to cool in pans for about 10 minutes and then invert onto a wire rack.
- For the peppermint buttercream, Beat the butter and melted (and cooled) white chocolate together until well combined. Mix in the sifted powdered sugar and peppermint extract. Add the cream a tablespoon at a time until the desired consistency is reached. Separate into two batches. One will remain white and the other will be colored pink or red. Transfer each to a piping bag (fill half or a third full) with the tip snipped off and then add the two bags into a third bag fitted with a large round tip or with the tip snipped off.
- For the Italian Buttercream, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and 1/3 a cup of the sugar on medium high in a stand mixer. At the same time add 1 cup of the sugar and 1/3 cup water to a small sauce pan and cook on medium high. Stir to mix the sugar and water and then keep an eye on the temperature using a candy thermometer. When the sugar is at 240F and the egg whites reach the soft peak stage.
- Slowly drizzle the sugar into the running mixer and lead the mixer running for 10 or so minutes to allow the meringue to cool. Switch to a paddle attachment then add in the butter a tablespoon at a time wile the mixer is set to a medium speed.
- Pipe the buttercream on the first cake layer.
- Cover in the assembled cake in a thin coat of buttercream. Smooth and transfer to fridge to chill.
- Give your Italian buttercream a quick whip then cover cake with it. Smooth sides with a bench scraper and top using an offset spatula. I misplaced my bench scraper when I shot this so I smoother the whole thing with an offset spatula.
- To pipe the two-tone dollops, apply red buttercream to two sides of a piping bag fitted with an 869 tip then fill with white buttercream. I piped the dollops separately onto a square of parchment paper then chill the dollops.
- You can now easily transfer the chilled dollops to the cake. You can TOTALLY pipe directly on the cake but when I’m making a swirled dollop I like to have the option of discarding the imperfect one instead of trying to scrape them off the cake.
For the Cake
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup unsalted butter room temperature
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder + 1 tbsp
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp peppermint extract
3 eggs
2 egg yolks
For the Peppermint Buttercream
- 1 cup white chocolate melted and cooled
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter room temperature
- 1 pound confectioners’ sugar sifted
- 1/2 tsp peppermint extract
- 1/4 cup cream add a tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached
- 10 drops food coloring
For the Italian Buttercream
- 4 egg whites room temperature
- 1 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 pinch cream of tartar
- 1 pound unsalted butter room temperature
Instructions
For the Cake
- Butter and flour 4 six inch cake pans. Preheat oven to 350F.
- Sift the flour baking soda and powder, salt and cocoa powder.
- Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat the eggs and yolks in one at a time, then add in the vanilla and peppermint extract.
- In three batches, mix in the flour mixture alternating with the buttermilk. Don’t over-mix!
- Divide batter evenly into pans and bake at 350f for about 25 - 30 minutes or until the centers are done. Allow to cool in pans for about 10 minutes and then invert onto a wire rack.
For the Peppermint Buttercream
Beat the butter and melted (and cooled) chocolate together until well combined. Mix in the powdered sugar and peppermint extract. Add the cream a tablespoon at a time until the desired consistency is reached.
