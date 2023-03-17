As much as I would loved to have gotten out there and foraged for a St. Patrick’s Day-inspired wild food recipe, it’s been pouring, and I’m a bit of a fair-weather forager. So I decided to make a jalapeño jam for this week’s recipe simply because — it’s green. Which got me thinking, why do we traditionally eat green foods on St. Patrick’s Day? I assumed the answer was simple and had something to do with green leprechauns or green four-leaf clovers, but the answer is actually far darker than that. 

The trend of eating green-dyed food that we embrace on the 17th of every March actually leads back to Ireland’s darkest days. During the Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s, mass starvation forced many Irish to flee their homeland in search of better times in America and elsewhere. Many who stayed behind turned to desperate measures for survival, and people were so deprived of food that they resorted to eating grass. According to Irish folklore, they talk about people’s mouths being green as they died.

