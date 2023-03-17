As much as I would loved to have gotten out there and foraged for a St. Patrick’s Day-inspired wild food recipe, it’s been pouring, and I’m a bit of a fair-weather forager. So I decided to make a jalapeño jam for this week’s recipe simply because — it’s green. Which got me thinking, why do we traditionally eat green foods on St. Patrick’s Day? I assumed the answer was simple and had something to do with green leprechauns or green four-leaf clovers, but the answer is actually far darker than that.
The trend of eating green-dyed food that we embrace on the 17th of every March actually leads back to Ireland’s darkest days. During the Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s, mass starvation forced many Irish to flee their homeland in search of better times in America and elsewhere. Many who stayed behind turned to desperate measures for survival, and people were so deprived of food that they resorted to eating grass. According to Irish folklore, they talk about people’s mouths being green as they died.
It’s estimated that the famine caused about one million deaths between 1845 and 1851, either from starvation or hunger-related disease. The worst year of the period was 1847, which became known as “Black ‘47.”
An additional one million Irish people fled the country, primarily on packet ships but also on steamboats and barques — one of the greatest exoduses from a single island in history, causing Ireland to lose a quarter of its population during those terrible years.
Although this history is heartbreaking, it certainly doesn’t mean we need to shy away from the green food trends of this day. It’s like anything else, it’s the intent behind it.
Our culture has become so consumed with being politically correct that we push things aside that are never meant to be offensive. St. Patrick’s Day isn’t celebrated in an attempt to shame or offend the Irish, this is the day that commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and the day we celebrate the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.
So put on your shamrock socks, whip up your favorite green eats and continue to give those people a little pinch who aren’t participating because this is a day for celebrating all things Irish.
