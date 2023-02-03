Honey is about as wild as food gets and has been used by humans for as long, and presumably far longer, than its written history. Cave paintings in Spain from 7000 B.C. show some of the earliest records of beekeeping. It’s been mentioned in Sumerian and Babylonian cuneiform writings, the Hittite code, the sacred writings of India and Egypt, and mentioned in the Bible 61 times, so there’s no doubt that as long as humans have been foraging, honey has played a very important roll in our survival as a species that go far beyond its sweet taste.
Honey has been used throughout time not just as a food source, but as a gift offering to gods, currency to pay taxes, and for medicinal remedies. Because honey is so thick, it rejects any kind of bacterial growth and contains naturally occurring hydrogen peroxide — therefore honey creates the perfect barrier against infection and was used as a natural bandage to cover wounds because nothing could grow on it. The earliest recorded use of honey for medical purposes came from Sumerian clay tablets, which stated that honey was used in almost half of their prescriptions and the ancient Egyptians used medicinal honey regularly, making ointments to treat skin and eye diseases and even as embalming fluid.
As truly remarkable as honey is for its medicinal properties, it’s the flavor that just can’t be beat. Depending on the bees’ nectar source, that flavor can be floral, fruity, nutty, earthy and even smoky, woody, or spicy. This is because where bees get their nectar and pollen depends on the season and the availability of blooming plants in the area. This contributes to not only how the honey tastes, but its color and texture as well.
Random fun fact: in 400 B.C., when Greek soldiers tried to usurp the Persian throne, Persian generals defeated the Greeks by feeding local honeybees toxic rhododendron flowers, which in turn poisoned the honey supply of the Greek army.
If on the hunt for a local honey expert and supplier, look no further than Jeffrey Warren, owner of JW Merc in Waldport (he can be found at 280 NW Hemlock St., with a roadside table set up). There’s nothing Jeffrey doesn’t know about honey, and he can certainly send you home with some of the very best local honeys around. Contact him anytime via text to his mobile phone (208-424-0042) or email at @jwmerc@gmail.com for hours and availability.
I purchased various honeys from Jeffrey during the past few years, one in particular by Oregon beekeeper Henry Storch that tasted exactly like marshmallow cream that I ate by the spoonful — writing this article reminds me that I need to purchase more of that liquid gold a.s.a.p. But for this particular Honey Dutch Oven Bread, I used Oregon Wildflower Pure Raw Honey from Honey House Farms (purchased from Jeffrey of course), and it’s the perfect blend of sweetness and floral for this simple, no-knead bread.
Honey Dutch Oven Bread
(Inspired by Halfbaked Harvest’s Cheaters No Knead Sourdough Bread recipe)
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 cups hot water (not boiling, just as hot as your tap will get)
• 2 teaspoons instant yeast
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 5 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup ZOI Honey Greek Yogurt
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl, combine water, yeast and honey. Allow yeast to bloom for approximately 5 minutes before adding salt, flour, and yogurt. With a wooden spoon (or dough hook if using a stand mixer) mix dough until it comes together. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and a damp towel then place in a warm spot to rise for 3 hours.
Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Place dough on parchment paper then gently set inside of a cast iron Dutch oven, then cover with lid. Bake covered for 25 minutes. Remove lid and continue baking another 15-20 minutes, until the bread is a deep, golden brown.
Remove from oven and carefully lift bread out of pot to cool completely. Once bread is cool, slice and enjoy with a generous amount of honey butter.
Honey Butter
Ingredients:
• 1 stick (1/2 cup) salted butter, room temperature
• 3 tablespoons honey
Directions:
Place the butter and honey in a mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.
