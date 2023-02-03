Honey is about as wild as food gets and has been used by humans for as long, and presumably far longer, than its written history. Cave paintings in Spain from 7000 B.C. show some of the earliest records of beekeeping. It’s been mentioned in Sumerian and Babylonian cuneiform writings, the Hittite code, the sacred writings of India and Egypt, and mentioned in the Bible 61 times, so there’s no doubt that as long as humans have been foraging, honey has played a very important roll in our survival as a species that go far beyond its sweet taste.

Honey has been used throughout time not just as a food source, but as a gift offering to gods, currency to pay taxes, and for medicinal remedies. Because honey is so thick, it rejects any kind of bacterial growth and contains naturally occurring hydrogen peroxide — therefore honey creates the perfect barrier against infection and was used as a natural bandage to cover wounds because nothing could grow on it. The earliest recorded use of honey for medical purposes came from Sumerian clay tablets, which stated that honey was used in almost half of their prescriptions and the ancient Egyptians used medicinal honey regularly, making ointments to treat skin and eye diseases and even as embalming fluid.

