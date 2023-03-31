We’ve done it, coasties! We’ve made it through another Oregon coast winter and finally reached the time of year when we begin to see the sun shining through the clouds a bit more frequently, the time of year when it’s still light enough after dinner for a sunset beach stroll. It’s the time of year when those winter tides subside and the minus tides return during daylight hours enabling us to get back out there to harvest all kinds of ocean eats. Our Oregon coast winters aren’t for the faint of heart, but our springs and summers certainly make up for it. Why else would the central Oregon coast be considered one of Oregon’s most desirable spring break destinations?
In fact, I’ve seen a lot of spring breakers lately raking for clams in my favorite clamming spot, and each time I do, I want to throw the car in reverse and run down to join them! It’s no secret that I love clamming, but it might not be for the reason you think. Yes, those sweet and briny clams are so delicious, plus, they’re always a hit to serve up when friends and family come into town. But it’s the entire clamming experience as a whole that lures me in time and time again. It’s the ocean breeze and the smell of the salty ocean air, the calming sound of the gently moving bay tides ebbing and flowing and the anticipation of unexpected beach finds when wandering up and down the shore. So those clams we get to enjoy at the end of an always exciting adventure are simply just a bonus.
There are plenty of minus tides coming up next month, so grab the clamming gear and a favorite clamming partner and head down to the bay to share an awesome adventure followed by a simple, yet always impressive bay-to-table.
Fried Clam Po’ Boy Sandwich w/ Spicy Mayo
Fried Cockle Clams
Ingredients:
• 1 limit of cockle clams (20 clams)
• 2 cups flour
• 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. baking soda
• 1 Tbs. Johnny’s seasoning salt
• 1 egg
• 1 cup milk
• Lemon wedge for clams (optional)
• Hoagie rolls and your favorite sandwich fixings
Directions:
In one large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and Johnny’s seasoning salt. Whisk to fully combine the ingredients. In separate bowl whisk together milk and egg.
Dredge clams on both sides with the flour mixture, then to the egg mixture on both sides, and again into the flour mixture. For this step, I press the flour mixture down onto the clams to ensure they’re dredged fully. Gently shake off excess flour.
Fry to a golden brown, enjoy! Serve on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo with a lemon wedge on the side.
