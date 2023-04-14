This past week, my daughter and I had the amazing opportunity to throw on our waders, load a few extra buckets and clam rakes into my car and head down to the bay to teach a small group of women how to harvest clams for their very first time.
I think a lot of time as women, it’s comfortable for us to lean on the men in our lives as providers. So acquiring the knowledge and skills of how to harvest and provide food not only for ourselves but for our families is comforting in the sense that we know that we have the ability to feed our loved ones and ourselves without having to rely on others.
This reminds me of the time when my second son was born. He was a very colicky baby and had very little interest in nursing, so I had to supplement with bottle feeding. As a new mother, I took this really hard, and it caused an overwhelming feeling of panic — what if we were in an emergency situation and I wasn’t able to find formula for my baby? I wasn’t able to naturally provide the food necessary to sustain him if such an emergency occurred, and that feeling of helplessness and worry caused me to become as self-sufficient and self-reliant as I am today.
Thankfully, those days of worrying about baby formula are long gone. However, those worries evolved into a strong desire to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to provide wild and natural foods for my family and, more importantly, pass that knowledge down to my children. It has happened through fun and adventure — whether with buckets and shovels digging for clams, packing picnic lunches and heading out in our little crab boat in search of Dungeness crab, splashing and playing in the river while scooping up crawfish with our nets, or wandering through our beautiful moss-covered forests in search of golden mushrooms. Little did they know they were actually acquiring important life skills that they would someday be able to share with other people, and that’s exactly what my daughter did last week by teaching these invaluable skills to other women in our community.
Watching my daughter, who is just 7 years old, show other women how to sustainably harvest clams, sharing her knowledge and skills of where to find them, how to dig them and educating them on the legal size and quality limits for our state was not only a proud moment for me as her mom, but it was one for her as well. She felt so proud of herself that she had a skill that she was able to share with women much older than her, and a skill that these women can now share with the ones who mean the most to them as well.
To celebrate our harvest that day, my daughter helped me whip up a classic dish that’s one of her most favorites — Fried Clam Mac & Cheese. It made an already incredible day even better by sharing her harvest with the ones she loves most.
For Fried Cockle Clams
Ingredients:
• 1 limit of cockle clams, sliced in half lengthwise (slicing them lengthwise through the foot keeps them tender)
• 2 cups flour
• 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. baking soda
• 1 Tbs. Johnny’s seasoning salt
• 1 egg
• 1 cup milk
• Coarse sea salt
Directions:
Heat oil to 375 degrees. In one large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, Johnny’s seasoning salt. Whisk to fully combine the ingredients.
In separate bowl whisk together milk and egg.
Dredge clams on both sides with the flour mixture, then to the egg mixture on both sides, and again into the flour mixture. For this step, I press the flour mixture down onto the clams to ensure they’re dredged fully. Gently shake off excess flour.
Fry to a golden brown, remove from oil and set on rack or paper towel.
For Mac & Cheese
Ingredients:
• 1 pound elbow macaroni
• ¼ cup butter
• ¼ cup all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon Johnny’s seasoning salt
• 2 cups whole milk
• 2-3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
In a large pot, cook noodles until al dente. Drain and set aside.
In a cast iron skillet/medium pot melt butter. Then whisk in flour, and Johnny’s. Whisk for a couple minutes until the flour begins to turn a light golden brown. Slowly add milk, whisking until combined. Heat mixture until it bubbles over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and add in cheese. Stir until melted. Top with fried clams and dig in!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.