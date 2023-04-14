This past week, my daughter and I had the amazing opportunity to throw on our waders, load a few extra buckets and clam rakes into my car and head down to the bay to teach a small group of women how to harvest clams for their very first time. 

I think a lot of time as women, it’s comfortable for us to lean on the men in our lives as providers. So acquiring the knowledge and skills of how to harvest and provide food not only for ourselves but for our families is comforting in the sense that we know that we have the ability to feed our loved ones and ourselves without having to rely on others.

