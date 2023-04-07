Easter-Cake

This is a cake I’ve been making for years, since my children were young.

I made a white cake, but you can use any recipe — even a boxed cake mix for ease. I split it into three equal portions. In the three bowls, I used yellow, green and orange food coloring and poured each color into round cake pans. Bake as directed.

