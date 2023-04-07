Easter-Cake

This is a cake I’ve been making for years, since my children were young.
I made a white cake, but you can use any recipe — even a boxed cake mix for ease. I split it into three equal portions. In the three bowls, I used yellow, green and orange food coloring and poured each color into round cake pans. Bake as directed.
Remove each cake from the pans and place on a cooling rack.
Two of the three cakes need a hole cute in the middle of each. Line them up so they match. I use a round cookie cutter. The third cake will be used for the top layer.
Set your first cake on a cake plate and fill with jelly beans or whatever you choose. Frost that first layer then set the next cake on top and fill that hole right below the top. Frost the middle cake and finish by setting the last round without the hole on top and frost to cover the entire three-layer cake. Decorate however you’d like. When you cut the first piece, the jelly beans in the center will fall out. It’s a fun surprise for any gathering.
My go to butter cream frosting is what I use for this cake, it’s easy to spread and keeps its shape.
Butter Cream Frosting
• 1 cup room temperature salted butter
• 6 cups of powdered sugar (always use C&H brand)
• 2 tablespoons clear vanilla
• Dash of salt
• Whipping Cream or whole milk to achieve the creamy texture.
