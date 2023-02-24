Have you met the nicest lady in Newport yet?
If you’ve been to Mai’s Asian Market, there’s a chance that you’ve been in the presence of this beautiful spirit named Mai Shearer. Her kindness and generosity is so contagious it’s virtually impossible to leave her store after an interaction with her without a smile on your face. Aside from just the overall enjoyment she brings to her customers, she can teach us a thing or two as well because Mai really knows her stuff!
Mai started her journey here in the United States after meeting her husband, Danny, in the Vietnam War while working on a base together when she was just 18 years old. Two years later, in May of 1968, she made her way out here to the small town of Elmira, Oregon, to start her life with her husband.
Mai has always been very knowledgeable of health and nutrition, and upon moving to the U.S., she took a job with the Linn County Extension Service, knocking on the doors of strangers’ homes within the community to teach people how to properly read food labels and prepare nutritious foods. And because Mai has such an inviting spirit (and I’m sure it didn’t hurt that she’s very small in stature therefore wasn’t viewed as a threat) she was rarely turned away, so she had the opportunity to enter countless homes and teach families the value of nutrition through a delicious meal.
Mai’s husband Danny eventually took a job at the Georgia-Pacific Toledo Mill in 1977, bringing her passion for teaching people how to live healthy lifestyles through nutrition to the Oregon coast, where she began working as a health assistant for the school district for the next 15 years. From there, Mai opened up her own cafe in Toledo, serving up delicious plate lunches of Yakisoba and teriyaki chicken rice bowls that many locals craved. But it wasn’t her meals that kept people coming back in. It was a small bookshelf of Asian ingredients, such as seaweeds and sauces, that kept her patrons returning time and time again until the bookshelf outgrew her café, and Mai thought that maybe what we really needed as a community was an Asian market. So in 1996, Mai closed the doors of her cafe and opened Mai’s Asian Market in Newport. With her background in health, nutrition and cooking, it was and continues to be a recipe for success.
From that small bookshelf in Toledo to a jam-packed market in Newport, Mai carries a wide variety of products from all over the world. She even has recipe cards posted up all over her store and a wide variety of cookbooks, many of which are just her personal stash that she pulls from behind the counter to help us find just the recipe we’re looking for — and that’s exactly what she did for me the last time I was in her store!
My husband and I haven’t eaten Thai food since we lived in the valley, and I’ve always felt very intimidated at the thought of attempting it in my own kitchen. But Mai pulled her cookbooks from behind the counter, walked with me around her store helping me gather the ingredients I needed, and I am here to tell you, it was without question the best Thai dish both my husband and I have ever eaten — all thanks to Mai’s guidance.
So whether you’re in search of hard-to-find international ingredients, snacks, treats, beverages and other products such as dishware, and unique gifts or perhaps in need of Chinese herbs that help with just about every ailment under the sun, Mai has you covered and will happily help answer any questions you have along the way.
Mai truly loves her community and believes we should all treat each other with kindness and respect and said to me that everything she does is from her heart — and it shows.
Mai’s Asian Market: 256 E Olive St., Newport; 541-265-5868; open: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dungeness Crab Thai Noodles
Ingredients:
- 1 whole Dungeness crab, cooked
- 8 ounces fresh rice noodles
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 2-4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup mild or spicy Mai’s Asian Market peanut sauce
- 1/4 cup fish sauce
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 bunch of garlic chives
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- Garnishes: Ground roasted peanuts, cilantro, lime slices and thinly sliced red bell pepper
Directions:
Soak rice noodles in hot water for 1-2 minutes or until soft, then drain. In a large skillet or wok over medium heat, heat oil then add garlic and sauté for approximately 30 seconds. Stir constantly so it doesn’t burn. Then add Mai’s Peanut Sauce, fish sauce, paprika, and sugar and fully combine. Toss rice noodles in sauce until completely covered then mix in garlic chives, bean sprouts and Dungeness crab.
Serve with ground roasted peanuts, cilantro, lime slices and thinly sliced red bell pepper as garnish and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.