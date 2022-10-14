Let me tell you a little story about our hen named Guadalupe, now known as “Guadalupe the Super Chicken.”
Guadalupe is a hen from our original flock of chickens, making her about 5 years old now. She arrived Easter morning with her sisters as an Easter surprise for our little ones when we owned our 100-year-old farm house in Oregon City. She eventually made her move with us to the coast when we moved to Waldport about three years ago.
Guadalupe is an Ameraucana breed, which is known for their beautiful markings, adorable ear-tufts (which look like puffy little cheeks) and their green-blue eggs. They’re also really smart birds. Guadalupe had figured out early how to escape from our coop to roam free in the yard — no matter how many times we mended the fence she still managed to find a way out. Of course living here in Waldport, we are always fearful of the coyotes, hawks and other predators that regularly express interest in trying to get to our chickens.
But sadly, on May 4 of this year, Guadalupe was attacked by a predator we hadn’t considered — our neighbor’s dog. In fact, I hadn’t ever even seen our neighbor’s dog until that afternoon when both animals wandered into places they shouldn’t have been. Guadalupe ended up being very seriously injured by the dog, and I was certain when I pulled her free that she was dead. She was lifeless, and of her feathers had been ripped out on her backside and she had very deep puncture wounds all over her body. The kids and I quickly ran her into the house and, without skipping a beat, my little ones jumped into action grabbing supplies to get her cleaned up, even running out to the coop to get her some bedding and food to make her comfortable in the house. We were certain that she wasn’t going to make it because she was in bad shape, but we were doing everything we could think of to help get her comfortable in the meantime. That first day she was eating and drinking a little, but by the next day she had given up and appeared that she was allowing herself to die. We were heartbroken and so was our neighbor. It broke his heart seeing how sad the kids were and how badly his dog had injured Guadalupe.
As luck would have it, that very same day we had eggs in an incubator that had started to hatch, and for whatever reason, we decided to put Guadalupe in with the new baby chicks. Almost immediately, those babies gave her a reason to live. She began eating and drinking and very slowly, over the next couple of months, began to heal.
Once it was time to introduce those new baby chicks to our flock of chickens, we thought that would be a good time to transition Guadalupe out of the house and back into the coop as well. But sadly, the rest of the flock immediately rejected Guadalupe and began attacking her. Chickens can be sweet and wonderful creatures, but they can also be jerks, and a pecking order isn’t just a clever phrase — it’s a real thing, and somehow due to the magnitude of her injuries, Guadalupe was now at the very bottom of that pecking order.
Over the next few weeks we tried a few more times to reintroduce her back to the flock with the same results every time. So Guadalupe officially found herself a new home, in the house, and quite frankly has loved every minute of it.
She now spends her time snacking on the kids’ leftovers, like a little dog wandering around under the dining table as they eat, picking up their crumbs, she lays around lazily on the deck in the sunshine with the cats who have lovingly adopted her as one of their own, and pecks at the sliding glass door around dusk to let us know that she’s ready to come back in the house for the night. On evenings that we’re having a family movie night and all snuggled on the couch together, Guadalupe, now as an active member of the Wiley family, doesn’t want to be left out, so she hops up onto the couch to snuggle in with us. Do I love having a chicken on the couch? Absolutely not, but she knows she’s safe and loved and will live out the remainder of her years as a comfortable house chicken.
As for our neighbor, he was just as surprised as any of us that Guadalupe survived the attack, and although this absolutely wasn’t his fault at all because both animals were in places they shouldn’t have been, he felt so terrible about what happened to Guadalupe that he had T-shirts made for the kids with a giant photo of Guadalupe on the front of them that reads “Guadalupe the Super Chicken.” So Guadalupe is now living her best life with some awesome apparel to prove it.
Thanks to Guadalupe and our other hens, we always have an abundance of eggs — although Guadalupe thinks it’s appropriate to lay eggs behind the chair in my bedroom ... but that’s a story for a different day — to create delicious and super nutritious dishes like this Dungeness Crab Omelet.
Dungeness Crab Omelet
Ingredients:
3 eggs
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 teaspoon minced chives, plus extra for garnish
1/8 teaspoon of sea salt
1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon butter
2 slices of provolone cheese
1/2 cup lump Dungeness crab meat
1/2 avocado, sliced
Directions:
Crack the eggs into a small bowl. Add the chives, heavy cream, salt and pepper to the eggs, then whisk with a fork until frothy.
Heat a 10-inch, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the butter, and swirl until it melts. Once melted, pour the whisked eggs into the pan. Swirl the pan to cover the bottom with an even layer of eggs.
Cook the eggs covered over medium-low heat until the edges are firm and the center is just barely cooked through, 3-4 minutes.
Place provolone cheese slices over one half of the omelet. Top the cheese with the lump crab meat and avocado, then sprinkle with more chives.
Using a spatula, fold the empty half of the eggs over to form a half circle. Remove from heat, and transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with additional fresh chives to taste, and garnish with more lump crab meat. Serve immediately.
