Before moving to the Oregon coast, I didn’t own much in the way of sports gear for the water. No Grundens, no Xtratufs, no salmon rods, no crab pots and not even a Crack’n Crab Cleaner. But thanks to Englund Marine and Industrial Supply store (located at 880 SE Bay Blvd., Newport) that all changed. Not only am I now all set for any occasion out on the water, I’ve actually had the incredible opportunity to develop friendships with many of the Englund Marine vendors themselves.
That’s one of about a million reasons why living here on the coast is so special — many of us here share the same love and passion for the water, therefore the opportunity to meet new people and make new friendships is practically endless. And I absolutely cherish every friendship I’ve made so far, especially with Tony Thiessen and Eugene Calkins, from Crack’n Crab Cleaner. If you haven’t used the Crack’n Crab Cleaner yet, I absolutely suggest giving it a try. Not only does it quickly and easily clean your crab without any meat-loss, resulting in a cleaner tasting crab, but it also reduces the risk of ingesting domoic acid from the crab itself. (Learn more about it at www.tealcrab.com)
Simply through the use of their product and posting about it on my @thekitchenwild social media pages (because I wanted to share with the world what a game-changing tool it is) they reached out to me directly and invited me and my husband fishing with them on their Grady-White boat Crack’n, which immediately upon meeting them turned into a friendship that I knew in my heart would last a lifetime. Since that day we’ve fished side by side with them countless times, shared meals consisting of the day’s catch, shared special moments like baptisms and weddings and truly developed a relationship that goes far beyond our love for the water, quickly evolving into the love we all have for each others families. I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to work alongside them this year at the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show at the Portland Expo Center.
So if headed to the biggest sportsmen’s event of the year, come say hello to Tony and me in the Englund Marine booth and grab some free recipe cards that I’ll be handing out for a few of my most favorite Dungeness crab dishes like this Dungeness Crab Fettuccine Alfredo.
Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show: Feb. 15-19, Wednesday-Friday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Located at Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive.
Dungeness Crab Fettuccine Alfredo
Ingredients:
• 2-3 whole Dungeness crab, cooked (picked crab meat would be even better, but I needed a quick dinner and whole crab was a lot faster and easier and quite frankly, a bit more fun to eat this way)
• 1 pound Fettuccine
• 1 stick butter
• 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
• 1.5 cups heavy cream
• 1.5 cups whole milk
• 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for topping fettuccine
• 4 tablespoons flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
• Fresh parsley and J.O. Crab Seasoning No.2
Directions:
• Cook pasta per package directions, drain and set aside.
• In a saucepan over medium, heat add butter and let it melt. Add minced garlic and whisk together to combine.
• Sprinkle the flour over the butter and garlic mixture. Whisk together and then slowly add the heavy cream and milk while whisking. Let sauce begin to boil and then reduce heat to low and allow it to simmer for 2-3 minutes.
• Add Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper and whisk together.
• Toss pasta in alfredo sauce. Top with Dungeness crab and another drizzle of Alfredo over crab.
• Garnish with fresh parsley and J.O. Crab Seasoning No.2 and enjoy!
