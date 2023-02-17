I recently had to rehome two of my roosters because as chicks kept hatching, more and more roosters joined the flock, and if you know anything about chickens, then you know that too many roosters is never a good thing.
I turned to Instagram asking if anyone would be interested in a couple of free roosters for their hens, and a man named John Smith reached out requesting them both to join his flock out in Siletz.
I actually met John once before at the South Beach Church Day Before Thanksgiving Meal, where we were introduced by a mutual friend due to our love of fishing. But what I didn’t know about John until we reconnected over roosters is not only has John been fishing since 1964, captaining fishing boats in Oregon and California and even captaining cruise ships in Alaska, but he is also the inventor of a revolutionary product that benefits and serves the entire fishing community, the TrapMaster.
The TrapMaster was built with five primary functions to measure launching distance and monitor pots/traps with ease, making fishing operations more efficient.
How it works:
Launching gear — the TrapMaster puts the distance between crab pots in feet based on GPS and has a loud buzzer to notify the crew when to dump each pot.
Running gear — the TrapMaster counts the pots in each string, counting each pot as it’s being run.
Last and certainly not least — as the crew is throwing the crab down the chute into the fish hold, the TrapMaster is counting them. It has a function on the console to scroll between total and average so it averages the crab per pot, helping to determine if you should leave your string in place or pick it up and move it.
The TrapMaster was developed when Capt. John Smith was fishing for crab out of San Francisco, having to deliver the crab to the Fishermen’s Wharf and the crab count wasn’t right. The crew was having a hard time counting the crab, John was having a difficult time counting the pots, and they were having trouble launching the pots in their correct distance. So John thought there had to be something better and began thinking of more efficient ways to count the crab — the rest is history. After 11 years, different prototypes, and now a patented product, the TrapMaster is available to order. The TrapMaster is obviously ideal for fishing for crab but it will work for absolutely anything — there’s even one on a conch boat in Maine!
There are no other products on the market that can do what the TrapMaster can and John’s product has the potential to save fishing boats big bucks due to human counting errors just by installing this device on the boat. In fact, he was telling me about one boat in particular that saved $15,000 when there was such a large discrepancy in count between the buyer and the captain that the captain of this particular fishing vessel made the semi driver unload all of the crab and recount them. Thanks to the TrapMaster’s accuracy, the captain was able to recover $15,000 worth of crab.
Not only is the TrapMaster accurate, it’s very user-friendly and it’s all made in the USA. Learn more about the TrapMaster and order one online at www.trapmasterproducts.com
During my time chatting with John about my roosters and his TrapMaster, he was generous enough to share his mom’s crab casserole recipe with me, and it was an instant hit with my whole family. So he has given me the green light to share that recipe with all of you.
Dungeness Crab Casserole
Recipe by Jenette Smith
Ingredients:
• 5 to 6 cups of egg noodles
• 1/3 cup of butter
• 4-5 tablespoons flour
• 2 cups milk
• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt/pepper (I substituted for 1 1/2 teaspoons of Johnny’s Seasoning Salt)
• 1/2 cup diced onion
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1 cup cottage cheese
• 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
• 1 cup crushed corn flakes
• 4-6 cups crab meat
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook butter, flour and milk to make a white sauce. Layer noodles, putting crab meat over them. Mix salt/pepper, onion, sour cream and cottage cheese into white sauce. Pour sauce on top and sprinkle with cheese. Cover with crushed corn flakes sautéed in butter. Bake 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.