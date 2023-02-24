This chocolate mousse recipe is bursting with dark chocolate flavor and will surely become one of your favorite desserts to make and serve. Perfect for a special occasion or any day, this recipe for quick chocolate mousse is definitely a keeper.
When it comes to mousse recipes, it’s got to have all the elements of a creamy, fluffy and smooth consistency. But when you’re looking to get your chocolate fix with a quick and easy recipe that doesn’t sacrifice on the flavor or texture, this one is it!
To make this delicious chocolate dessert, combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat on low speed just until all the ingredients come together. Then, turn to high speed and beat until stiff peaks form. That’s all there is to it! If using a KitchenAid stand mixer, I recommend using the paddle attachment. I have tried it both ways, and I find the paddle creates a smoother texture.
The cocoa powder creates a rich chocolaty flavor in this mousse without the need for melted chocolate in this simple recipe. As far as chocolate desserts go, this one produces a great end result with very little time and effort.
Dark Chocolate Mousse
Ingredients
2 cups heavy whipping cream cold
2/3 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder sifted
3/4 cup powdered sugar sifted
1-1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions
Combine heavy whipping cream, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and salt in the bowl of a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat at low speed for 20-30 seconds until ingredients begin to combine, then turn mixer to high speed and beat until stiff peaks form, about 1-2 minutes.
Stop the mixer to scrape the sides and bottoms, then whisk for a few seconds more until all is combined.
Serve immediately or chill in ramekins covered with plastic wrap until ready to serve. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
