Summer may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean some of our favorite coastal activities have to — like clamming!

During these fall and winter months we still have plenty of opportunities to get out there and load up on clams with several stretches of minus tides throughout the next few months. We’re just going to have to do it in the dark because, unlike summer minus tides, these fall and winter tides that are perfect for clamming occur in the evenings.

