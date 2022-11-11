Summer may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean some of our favorite coastal activities have to — like clamming!
During these fall and winter months we still have plenty of opportunities to get out there and load up on clams with several stretches of minus tides throughout the next few months. We’re just going to have to do it in the dark because, unlike summer minus tides, these fall and winter tides that are perfect for clamming occur in the evenings.
Night clamming can be a little eerie but a whole lot of fun. It can also be dangerous, especially with the deposit of logs and debris from high winter tides and the upcoming King Tides, so always be sure to use extra caution while clamming in the dark.
Some ways to be more cautious while night clamming include always having multiple light sources, such as lanterns and headlamps, stick to clamming in areas you’re familiar with and avoid clamming alone whenever possible.
So grab your clam rakes, headlamps and a buddy and get out there and make the most of these winter minus tides, then transform your bounty into a mouthwatering holiday appetizer with this Cockle Clams Casino recipe. Not only is this dish incredibly delicious and always a crowd pleaser, but it also comes with an awesome story to tell about how you harvested them in the dark!
Cockle Clams Casino
Ingredients:
1 limit cockle clams (20 cockles) cleaned, chopped into small pieces. Reserve (cleaned) cockle shells
2 tablespoons salted butter
2 slices thick cut bacon, chopped into small pieces
½ cup red bell pepper, very finely chopped
2 shallots, very finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
freshly ground black pepper
1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
¼ cup freshly chopped Italian parsley, plus extra for garnish
½ cup finely chopped kielbasa sausage
Lemon wedges for serving
Directions:
• In a skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until almost completely cooked, drain excess fat.
• Then add in clams, kielbasa, bell pepper, shallots, garlic and freshly ground pepper. Cook the mixture for 3-4 minutes, or until the bacon begins to crisp and the shallots and peppers are very tender.
• In a separate bowl, melt butter then add breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese and parsley. Mix until all the ingredients are well distributed and the breadcrumbs soak up the butter.
• Preheat your broiler, then lay cockle shells on a baking sheet and top each evenly with clam mixture, then top with breadcrumb mixture, packing it down over the clam.
• On the middle rack, broil the clams for 2-5 minutes (watching carefully so they don’t burn), until golden brown and hot. Serve with lemon wedges and fresh parsley.
