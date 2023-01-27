It’s a new year, which means it’s time to renew those shellfish, angling and hunting licenses — but where exactly does that license money go every year?

Most hunters and anglers understand that the money we spend on hunting and fishing licenses helps pay for conservation throughout the state of Oregon. These dollars fund the general operations of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and by state and federal law, these licensing dollars can only be spent on fish and wildlife management. Our license dollars help pay for programs that improve habitat, open private lands to public access, enhance fishing opportunities and protect fish, wildlife and their habitats for future generations. But those dollars are also the primary source of a required state match needed to receive federal funds for federally funded programs such as fish hatcheries, fish and wildlife biologists, hunter and aquatic education and so much more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.