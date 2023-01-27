It’s a new year, which means it’s time to renew those shellfish, angling and hunting licenses — but where exactly does that license money go every year?
Most hunters and anglers understand that the money we spend on hunting and fishing licenses helps pay for conservation throughout the state of Oregon. These dollars fund the general operations of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and by state and federal law, these licensing dollars can only be spent on fish and wildlife management. Our license dollars help pay for programs that improve habitat, open private lands to public access, enhance fishing opportunities and protect fish, wildlife and their habitats for future generations. But those dollars are also the primary source of a required state match needed to receive federal funds for federally funded programs such as fish hatcheries, fish and wildlife biologists, hunter and aquatic education and so much more.
Every sportsman or sportswoman knows that a $10 shellfish license is worth it’s weight in gold with Dungeness crab and shellfish prices, but we can also feel good about our license dollars funding conservation for future generations of anglers and hunters.
So get out there and start using that shellfish license to rake for one of my favorite Oregon coast delicacies — cockle clams. They’re sweet, briny and oh so delicious — perfect for this Cockle Clam Dip.
Cockle Clam Dip
Ingredients:
• 1 limit cockle clams (20 clams), minced small
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 yellow onion, minced small
• 2 cups sour cream
• 1/3 cup mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire
• 1 1/2 tablespoons clam juice (I use the liquid that thaws out with my frozen clams for this, but you can definitely purchase clam juice, too)
• 3/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
• 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
• Fresh parsley or chives for garnish
Directions:
• Add butter to a small saucepan on medium-low heat, once melted, add onions.
• Sauté onions, stirring constantly until they’re golden and caramelized.
• Add clams and continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes. Stirring every few seconds to evenly cook clams.
• Remove clams and onions from heat, set aside to cool.
• In a medium-sized mixing bowl add sour cream, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, clam juice, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Mix until completely combined.
• Add cooled clams and onions to sour cream mixture and combine.
• Allow to cool in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.
• Garnish with fresh Italian parsley or chives and serve with Ruffles or Wavy Lays chips. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.