I came up with this recipe in 2008 when I owned Nye Beach Market & Bakery.
I made cinnamon rolls every morning and had extra cinnamon roll filling and extra chocolate cake batter. I was out of buttercream frosting, but had plenty of heavy cream.
I came up with this recipe in 2008 when I owned Nye Beach Market & Bakery.
I made cinnamon rolls every morning and had extra cinnamon roll filling and extra chocolate cake batter. I was out of buttercream frosting, but had plenty of heavy cream.
These wonderful ingredients collided in an unexpected way. It’s light and fluffy with rich delicious flavors all in one bite.
Cloud 9 Cake
Ingredients:
Use your favorite chocolate cake recipe, set aside.
For the cake pan:
4 tablespoons salted butter
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup of pecans
Cinnamon whipped cream topping:
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup powered sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Whip on high speed with an electric hand mixer until thick and holding its shape.
Caramelized pecans:
A large hand full of pecans
1 tablespoon salted butter
2 tablespoons of brown sugar
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Use three 6-inch round cake pans. Melt 4 tablespoons of salted butter, mix 1/3 cup brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon in a bowl. Pour the mixture evenly into cake pans. Sprinkle pecans on top and spread them out. Divide the cake batter and pour into pans evenly. Bake the cakes for 20-25 minutes. Check the cakes halfway through baking with a toothpick, making sure it comes out clean. Pull out of the oven and invert to cool on a cooling rack.
While the cakes are cooling, whip 2 cups of heavy cream and add 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon.
Caramelize 2 handfuls of pecans with 1 tablespoon butter and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Cook on low heat until well coated and lightly cooked.
When all of the ingredients are cooled, top each cake with a fluffy layer of cinnamon whipped cream and pecans.
I have displayed theses cakes individually and stacked as a three-layer cake. This is a versatile cake, fun to make ahead and top when ready to serve. Keep refrigerated until serving. Dust the top with a little ground cinnamon before serving.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.