‘Tis the season when friends and family come into town for the holidays, and I don’t know about your friends and family, but mine look so forward to delicious Oregon coast seafood upon their arrival. Thankfully I always have a freezer full of clams just for the occasion, but as fun as having clams cleaned, frozen and ready to go is taking your loved ones out to harvest their own cockle clams — it is so much more exciting. Not only is it an absolute blast for just about anyone at any age, but as most of us who live here on the coast know, there’s something so special about eating and sharing the food we have just harvested together.
So give your guests an Oregon coast holiday they’ll always remember and some deliciously coastal eats, too! These Clam Cakes with Spicy Sriracha Mayo are one of my personal favorite appetizers. They have the perfect amount of natural sweetness from those cockle clams, a kick of heat from that Sriracha Mayo and a good crunch from those panko crumbs. You and your guests are going to love these!
Cockle Clam Cakes
Makes 6 clam cakes.
Ingredients:
• 1 limit of cockle clams (20 clams)
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 2/3 cup red bell pepper, diced small
• 2/3 cup green bell pepper, diced small
• 2/3 cup red onion, diced small
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 egg
• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1 cup panko crumbs, plus a little extra for dredging clam cakes before they hit the fryer.
• Oil for frying
• Cilantro and avocado for garnish.
Directions:
• In a food processor, pulse clams until chopped into very small pieces. Set aside.
• In a skillet, add butter and sauté onions and peppers until soft, add garlic and clams and sauté for another 2-3 minutes.
• Remove from sauté pan, allow access liquid to drain in a wire mesh strainer.
• In a separate bowl, mix egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne, salt and pepper.
• Add well drained clam mixture to egg mixture, then add 1 cup panko crumbs.
• Form into 1/3 cup sized cakes, shaping them into approximately 1/2” thick rounds.
• Refrigerate for at least two hours before frying.
• Right before deep frying, press a little extra panko crumbs on each side for extra crunch.
• In a deep fryer or skillet, heat oil to 350 degrees and deep fry until golden brown.
• Top with Spicy Sriracha Mayo and garnish with cilantro and avocado. Enjoy!
