Award-winning, Oregon’s Choice Gourmet’s Sustainable Seafood started right here in Newport in the late 1970s by Captain Herb, straight off his fishing boat the EZC off Port Dock 5. Rumor is, Captain Herb sold some of the best tuna in Newport and gained a quick cult following because of his immediate attention to processing the fish on the boat. That attention to detail certainly carried over to today with Oregon’s Choice Gourmet. 

What was once a small operation has expanded up and down the Oregon coast and even into Alaska for that delicious and nutritious sockeye salmon. And now it ships nationwide, thanks to Captain Herb’s daughter and proud new owner of Oregon’s Choice Gourmet, SueAnna Harrison. Because of SueAnna’s hard work and the love she has for her father’s legacy, Oregon’s Choice now has the bragging rights of being an award-winning product — winning Good Food awards in 2021 for its Alderwood Smoked Albacore, in 2022 for both its lightly salted albacore and its jalapeño garlic albacore, and now currently in the running for more awards in 2023. Oregon’s Choice is all sustainable, hook-and-line caught juvenile albacore that’s canned with real ingredients such as sea salt, fresh garlic and jalapeños, and brought to us from boat-to-table by the people right here in our community. 

