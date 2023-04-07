Award-winning, Oregon’s Choice Gourmet’s Sustainable Seafood started right here in Newport in the late 1970s by Captain Herb, straight off his fishing boat the EZC off Port Dock 5. Rumor is, Captain Herb sold some of the best tuna in Newport and gained a quick cult following because of his immediate attention to processing the fish on the boat. That attention to detail certainly carried over to today with Oregon’s Choice Gourmet.
What was once a small operation has expanded up and down the Oregon coast and even into Alaska for that delicious and nutritious sockeye salmon. And now it ships nationwide, thanks to Captain Herb’s daughter and proud new owner of Oregon’s Choice Gourmet, SueAnna Harrison. Because of SueAnna’s hard work and the love she has for her father’s legacy, Oregon’s Choice now has the bragging rights of being an award-winning product — winning Good Food awards in 2021 for its Alderwood Smoked Albacore, in 2022 for both its lightly salted albacore and its jalapeño garlic albacore, and now currently in the running for more awards in 2023. Oregon’s Choice is all sustainable, hook-and-line caught juvenile albacore that’s canned with real ingredients such as sea salt, fresh garlic and jalapeños, and brought to us from boat-to-table by the people right here in our community.
Not only does Oregon’s Choice Gourmet have exceptional quality and flavor, but its also doing exceptional things for our fishing community. It provides socially responsible, shelf stable, tuna, salmon and shellfish varieties and are always committed to building a more sustainable food system.
So kick up those deviled Easter eggs a notch this weekend with this Chipotle Deviled Eggs with Oregon’s Choice Jalapeño Albacore Tuna recipe. You’ll never want to go back to basic deviled eggs again.
Oregon’s Choice Gourmet can be purchased at various locations including JC Market Thriftway in Newport or delivered right to your door by ordering directly from Oregon’s Choice Gourmet (www.oregonschoice.com, 877-BUY-TUNA).
Chipotle Deviled Eggs w/ Jalapeño Garlic Albacore & Green Onions
Ingredients:
• 6 eggs
• 1/2 cup J.L. Kraft Chipotle Aioli (I found this at both Fred Meyer and Walmart)
• Chipotle chile pepper (found in the spices section of your local grocery store)
Directions:
For the perfect hard boiled eggs, place eggs in a pot and cover them with cold water by 1 inch. Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil for 10 minutes, then carefully remove from boiling water and immediately place into an ice bath for 15 minutes.
Carefully peel eggs, cut your eggs in half lengthwise and place all of the yolks into a small bowl. Set the egg whites aside onto a plate.
Smash the egg yolks with a fork and mix well with the Chipotle Aioli and salt (for a smoother egg mixture you can use a hand mixer to blend).
Fill each egg white with equal amounts of the Chipotle egg mixture (you can use a piping bag or ziplock bag with a corner cut off to pipe into the egg whites to make them pretty, or simply spoon in mixture with a small spoon).
Top each egg with a couple of Jalapeño Garlic Albacore chunks, sliced green onions and a sprinkle of chipotle chile pepper, then serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
