The Oregon Coast is truly one of the most abundant ecosystems on the planet, home to such a wide variety of plant and animal species that thrive here. From the ocean, to the bays, rivers, estuaries, lakes and forests we’re never far from a natural food source. In fact, one of the most nutritious animal proteins on the planet, packed with minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, iron and calcium wander through these Oregon coast forests and have been valued for their high nutrition and magnificent stature throughout time, known as wapiti by the natives that inhabited this land before us, we now call elk.
Not only are our forests filled with herds of these magnificent creatures, out of the four North American elk species, the Oregon coast is home to the largest, the Roosevelt elk - males weighing an average of 700-1,100 pounds. So if you’re a meat eater, looking for lean, mineral-packed protein, look no further than what we have available right here in our naturally abundant coastal forests.
Chicken Fried Elk Steak
Ingredients:
2 lb elk steak about 4 pieces (beef would be great too if you don’t have access to elk)
Salt and cracked black pepper to taste
2 cups flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tablespoon Johnny’s Seasoning Salt
1 tsp garlic powder
1 cup milk
1 egg
Fresh Italian parsley
Oil for frying
Pioneer Country Gravy Mix
(I cheat for this recipe since the elk steaks are deep fried therefore there isn’t any pan drippings to make a country gravy). This gravy mix can be found at Fred Meyer or Walmart.
Directions:
First, pound the elk steak until 1/4 inch thickness, then season with a little salt & fresh cracked black pepper.
In a mixing bowl add flour, baking powder, baking soda, Johnny’s, garlic powder, and more fresh cracked black pepper. Whisk until everything is combined.
In a separate bowl, add milk and egg and whisk until everything is combined.
Next, dredge each elk steak in the flour mixture - covering completely with flour and shaking off access - then into the milk mixture, then back again into the flour mixture.
Preheat oil to 375°, add steaks and fry until golden brown, approximately 3 minutes per side.
Whip up a packet of Pioneer County Gravy per package instructions and smother over those crispy Chicken Fried Elk Steaks.
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
1 head of garlic
Olive oil
Sea salt
2 lbs red potatoes
1/2 stick butter
Whole milk or heavy cream
Directions:
Roast the garlic – cut the top 1/4 inch off of the garlic head, discard. Wrap the garlic in foil and drizzle olive oil over exposed garlic bulbs and lightly sprinkle with sea salt.
Wrap foil around the garlic and roast in oven at 375° for about an hour. The garlic will be very soft, creamy and golden when done. (When ready to use, you can easily squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skin).
In a large pot of salted water, boil red potatoes until completely cooked and fork tender.
Drain and return potatoes to pot, along with the entire bulb of roasted garlic cloves, heavy cream (or milk), and butter. Mash until desired consistency then season with additional salt to taste.
Serve alongside your Chicken Fried Elk Steak with Country Gravy. Top with fresh chopped parsley and additional cracked black pepper and enjoy!
