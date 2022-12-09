The Oregon Coast is truly one of the most abundant ecosystems on the planet, home to such a wide variety of plant and animal species that thrive here. From the ocean, to the bays, rivers, estuaries, lakes and forests we’re never far from a natural food source. In fact, one of the most nutritious animal proteins on the planet, packed with minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, iron and calcium wander through these Oregon coast forests and have been valued for their high nutrition and magnificent stature throughout time, known as wapiti by the natives that inhabited this land before us, we now call elk. 

Not only are our forests filled with herds of these magnificent creatures, out of the four North American elk species, the Oregon coast is home to the largest, the Roosevelt elk - males weighing an average of 700-1,100 pounds. So if you’re a meat eater, looking for lean, mineral-packed protein, look no further than what we have available right here in our naturally abundant coastal forests. 

