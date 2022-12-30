This is a special family recipe that I had for the very first time when I was 2 or 3 years old. My mom hosted monthly tea parties and invited some other little girls over. I requested this meal for the main dish every time. I grew up making it with my mom, alongside her in the kitchen.
As a young mom, I served it to my own kids, and it has continued to be a family favorite. My own kids request it often. My daughter, Kaprice, has had it for every birthday excluding the two when she was in Hawaii at college. During her high school years, her friends came over almost every weekend asking me to prepare her favorite dish. After several times, I had them all over and taught them how to prepare it. Kaprice is 22 years old now, and some of her high school friends still mention this meal as one of their favorites.
I’m happy to share a meal that has been in our family for at least 50 years. I hope you will try it. This is definitely a comfort food and very quick to prepare.
Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
• Broil 4-5 chicken breasts and add salt and pepper. Let them cool, then shred.
• Take 2-3 large heads of trimmed broccoli and cut into bite size pieces. Steam the broccoli for just a few minutes so there’s still a crunch. Drain all the water and pat dry with a paper towel.
• In a large pan, combine 4 small cans of cream of chicken soup and 1 small can cream of mushroom (Campbell’s only).
• Add 4-5 tablespoons of yellow curry powder.
• Add 1/4 cup shredded cheese-mozzarella or cheddar.
• Add 1 tablespoon Best Foods Mayonnaise
• Cook on low until warm and thick.
• Add a dash or two of lemon juice.
• Boil a one-pound bag of Fusilli (helical shaped) pasta.
• Add the shredded chicken and broccoli into the pan and mix together. Continue to cook until it’s hot. Pour the cream sauce on top of the pasta and serve.
