These are a great combination of fresh baked cookies with the springtime fun of carrot cake. They are soft and delicious with a sweet creamy surprise in the center. They are a perfect dessert for Easter or any spring celebration!
Ingredients:
Cheesecake Filling
8 oz cream cheese room temperature
3.5 tablespoon white granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Carrot Cookies
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup salted butter melted and cooled
1 cup brown sugar packed
½ cup white granulated sugar
1-1/4 cup finely grated carrots Make sure to grate them fresh. Pat them dry between paper towels
1-1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla
2 egg yolks at room temperature
Frosting for decoration
3 oz cream cheese room temperature
2 tablespoons salted butter room temperature
2/3 cup Powdered sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla
Instructions:
Cheesecake Filling
In a small bowl using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese on high speed until creamy. Add in the sugar and vanilla and mix until combined.
Place wax paper on a cookie sheet. Use a ½ tablespoon to scoop 15-16 cheesecake dollops. Place in the freezer. Let it freeze until solid.
Carrot Cake Cookies
Grate the carrots using the fine grater. Also, make sure it’s packed, use 2 paper towels to soak it up. Repeat until the moisture is taken out.
In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.
Using a mixer, mix the melted butter (make sure it is cooled completely), brown sugar, and sugar on high speed for 2 minutes. Add in the grated carrots, vanilla, and egg yolks. Mix on medium until combined. Add in the dry ingredients and mix on low speed until just combined.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Use a large cookie scoop (2 oz or 2 tablespoon) and scoop the dough. Before removing the cookie dough ball from the scoop, press your thumb into the dough. Create a deep well into the cookie. Place the frozen cheesecake dollop into the hole, then cover the cheesecake filling with the cookie dough. Place the cookies back in the freezer for 10 minutes to get them cold before baking to prevent the wetness from causing spreading.
Place 6 cookie dough balls per cookie sheet. Bake 1 sheet at a time. Bake for 13-15 minutes.
Let the cookies sit on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Frosting:
This part is optional, but it makes the cookies so cute! Using a mixer, beat the cream cheese and butter on high speed, then add in the powdered sugar and vanilla and mix until smooth. Place two-thirds of the frosting in one small bowl and the other third into another bowl. Use food gel dye to dye the bowl with more frosting — one orange and the other green. Pipe one carrot on top of the cookies.
