Here we are, already carving pumpkins and roasting pumpkin seeds, and I feel like I haven’t even accomplished all I set out to do during the spring and summer yet. Where has the time gone?
Time is a tricky thing, it ticks away while we postpone plans with family and friends, put off doing things we’ve been wanting to do, procrastinate planning that trip or adventure and ultimately delay creating memories until a more convenient time — later realizing that we will never be able to make up for that time lost.
As we head into the holiday season when time seems to move the fastest with family gatherings, parties, events and celebrations, let’s remember that being present is what’s most important, not only to create our own lasting memories but because time is the most valuable gift we can give those who mean the most to us.
Kick off the holiday season by carving out time to make a batch of these Caramel Apple Pumpkin Seeds. Not only is pumpkin carving a great way to spend time together as a family, but these delicious seeds make a great gift for friends and neighbors, offering the perfect excuse to stop by to spend some quality time with those important people in our lives.
Caramel Apple Pumpkin Seeds
Ingredients:
• 4 cups seeds (from three pumpkins)
• 1/2 cup butter
• 6 tablespoons brown sugar
• 6 tablespoons sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 3 ½ tablespoons Seasoning Apple Pie Cinnamon Spice BBQ Rub (this can be found online at www.psseasoning.com)
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 350˚F.
• In a saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter then add sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon and Apple Pie Cinnamon Spice BBQ Rub. Stir until combined.
• In a large mixing bowl, pour that Apple Pie Cinnamon Spice BBQ Rub butter mixture over cleaned pumpkin seeds.
• Spread pumpkin seeds on large parchment lined baking sheet.
• Bake for approximately one hour (smaller batches will take less time, so if you’re adjusting the recipe for less seeds, you’ll need to cut the baking time down as well). Bake until lightly browned and caramelized, stirring occasionally during the roasting process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.