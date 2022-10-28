Here we are, already carving pumpkins and roasting pumpkin seeds, and I feel like I haven’t even accomplished all I set out to do during the spring and summer yet. Where has the time gone? 

Time is a tricky thing, it ticks away while we postpone plans with family and friends, put off doing things we’ve been wanting to do, procrastinate planning that trip or adventure and ultimately delay creating memories until a more convenient time — later realizing that we will never be able to make up for that time lost.

