If you love the Cadbury Mini Eggs you get at Easter, then this is the recipe for you. It combines the soft, chewy flavors of a cookie with the sweet candy-coated crunch you love from mini eggs.
If you’ve never had a Cadbury mini egg before, you are missing out. It’s a delicious egg-shaped chocolate coated in a colorful candy shell. Sadly, they are only available during Easter season, so it’s a long awaited season every year to stash a few bags to enjoy in this delicious cookie recipe. Eat as many as you can while you can!
There’s a super simple amazing recipe for Cadbury Egg Cookies. I hope you become just as obsessed with them as I am!
Cadbury Mini Egg Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup salted butter (softened)
1-1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons pure vanilla
1 whole egg
2 egg yolks
2-1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1-1/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 bag of bag of semi sweet chocolate chips
1/4 bag of Cadbury eggs smashed up with a rolling pin into pieces
1/4 bag of whole Cadbury eggs
To Garnish:
When cookies have 1 minute left to bake, pull the oven open and garnish the tops of each cookie. With:
Cream the first four ingredients together, then add the eggs and continue to mix. Add the last three dry ingredients and continue to mix until all of the dry ingredients are incorporated.
Add 3/4 cup chocolate chips and the crushed and whole Cadbury eggs to the dough and continue to mix on low until they are completely mixed into the dough.
Next, line each cookie tray with parchment paper. Use the medium cookie scoop and space evenly on the tray, giving ample room so the cookies don’t touch while they are baking.
Preheat the oven to 335 degrees. Bake each cookie — depending on your oven — 9-11 minutes per tray. Check on the cookies at 7-8 minutes and rotate the cookie tray.
When you remove the trays, immediately transfer the parchment paper with the cookies on it to the cooling rack. You won’t be able to wait until they cool completely — go ahead, eat one! The creamy centers of the Cadbury eggs combined with the chocolate chips and brown sugary cookie dough are the perfect combination.
