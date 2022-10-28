This bread recipe is one of my childhood favorites. It’s soft, buttery and flaky. My mom’s best friend, Vicky Telford, made it every time we went to her house. She is the one who gave me this recipe — I changed it a little.
It’s super fun to roll out the three balls of dough into ropes. I always enjoy working on my braiding skills.
This delicious bread is perfect for a dinner party or gathering. It pairs with butter and jam.
Braided Bread
Yeast mixture:
1 Tablespoon of active dry yeast.
1-1/4 warm water
Pinch of sugar
Combine these three ingredients in a bowl or glass measuring cup. Stir gently with a fork and cover to let it rise in a warm, draft free spot. I set it on top of my oven. Usually takes 5-10 minutes for it to rise.
Dry ingredients:
1/4 cup of vegetable oil or melted butter
2 whole eggs
1/2 sugar
1/2 teaspoon of salt (I use French gray salt)
4-1/2 cups of white unbleached flour (I use 4-1/3 cups of Kamut flour)
Add both bowls of ingredients together once the yeast mixture has risen and forms bubbles. Alternate yeast mixture and dry ingredients until the dough is smooth, not sticky or dry.
Knead for 4-5 minutes and then cover the bowl with a dish towel and let it rise until it’s doubled in size.
Take dough out of the bowl, divide evenly into three balls. Roll each ball out to the same size in a rope shape on a floured surface. Lay the three ropes next to each other, side by side. Start braiding in the middle out to each end.
Use a large baking tray, lightly spray the tray with oil. Move the braid onto the tray and let it rise again until double. Melt some salted butter and lightly brush the top of the braided loaf before baking. Optional: sprinkle poppy seeds over the top.
Bake at 325 degrees for 20-30 minutes depending on your oven. Brush again with butter when you pull the bread out of the oven. It’s a great bread to set in the middle of the table and pull apart to eat.
