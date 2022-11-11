This creamy cheesecake has a flaky puff pastry crust surrounding the cheesecake filling. The top has cracks all around for a rustic look. Fresh blueberries take the cake to complete perfection. It is different than any other cheesecake you’ll try. It’s really flaky on the outside, but creamy rich, and sweet with blueberries inside. This cheesecake is so easy to make and impossible to mess up.
The pastry adds a flaky layer that’s a really nice contrast to all the creaminess going on inside the cake.
For the cheesecake filling, I used cream cheese, sugar, eggs and cream. I love to add vanilla for flavor, and a sprinkle of my grey salt to help balance the richness from the cream cheese. It’s really, really simple and basic, but yet still really delicious.
My favorite combo — a little sweet, kind of salty.
Once the cheesecake filling has been poured into the crust, sprinkle on all the fresh blueberries. Use the entire two cups. You want this cake bursting with blueberries. It’s what makes the cake so delicious.
Now, finish with a light sprinkle of sugar and bake.
Honestly, the baking is the hardest step. You have to wait a whole hour. The entire hour it smells so amazing.
Once the cake has cooled, you can slice and serve dusted with a little powdered sugar. This is best to serve at room temperature. You can store any leftovers in the fridge for up to a few days.
And that’s it. Every bite is a little flaky, has creamy cheesecake, and is bursting with fresh blueberries. You can also use any other fresh berry.
Blueberry Cheesecake
Ingredients
• 1 sheet thawed puff pastry (I use Pepperidge Farms)
• 2 (8 ounce) cream cheese packages at room temp
• 2/3 cup sugar
• 3 large eggs
• 3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream
• 1.5 teaspoons real vanilla
• 1/2 teaspoon grey salt
• 3 tablespoons flour
• 2 cups fresh blueberries
• Use sugar and powdered sugar, for dusting.
Instructions:
• Place a rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Grease a 9-inch spring-form pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.
• Gently roll the puff pastry out on a clean surface to 1/4 inch thickness. Press the pastry inside the pan and up the sides of the pan. It is OK if the pastry does not go all the way up the pan. Transfer to the fridge and chill while you prepare the batter.
• In a medium-sized mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sugar on medium speed, scraping down the sides of the bowl until very smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time until the eggs are fully incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then reduce the mixer speed to medium-low. Add cream, vanilla and salt, and beat until combined, about 30 seconds.
• Sift the flour into the batter, then beat again to combine, about 30 seconds. Pour the batter into the prepared pastry-lined pan. Gently sprinkle the blueberries over the batter, some will sink. Gently fold the corners the pastry over the berries. Sprinkle the top of the cake with 1-2 tablespoons granulated sugar.
• Transfer to the oven and bake for 55-65 minutes, until deeply golden brown on top and still very jiggly in the center. Let the cake cool 5 minutes, then unmold. Let cool completely. Slice into wedges and serve at room temperature or chilled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.