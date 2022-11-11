Blueberry-cheesecake

This creamy cheesecake has a flaky puff pastry crust surrounding the cheesecake filling. The top has cracks all around for a rustic look. Fresh blueberries take the cake to complete perfection. It is different than any other cheesecake you’ll try. It’s really flaky on the outside, but creamy rich, and sweet with blueberries inside. This cheesecake is so easy to make and impossible to mess up.

The pastry adds a flaky layer that’s a really nice contrast to all the creaminess going on inside the cake.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.