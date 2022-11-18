Apple-Pecan-Cranberry-Salad

As far back as I can remember, Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. Yes, mashed potatoes and gravy has held the number one spot of my all time favorite foods for pretty much my entire life, but Thanksgiving is so much more than a table full of our favorite foods. It is a time to gather together as a family to celebrate this year’s harvest — whether on land or at sea — and to think back and reminisce over all of the other blessings that we have encountered over the past year. 

Blessings come in many forms. They can be small, and they can be life changing. They can arrive as an outcome of prayer, positive thinking or even just good old-fashioned hard work. But often times, blessings come from the places we least expect them, through hardships or unanswered prayers leading us right where we needed to be — although it’s in those moments of hardship that those blessings can be the hardest to see. 

