This week’s recipe idea came from a very familiar face at the Newport Marina Store & Yaquina Bay Charters — Krista Schulze. If you’ve stopped into the store to book a fishing charter, rent some crabbing or clamming gear, or maybe just to grab a quick snack before heading out onto the water for the day, you were more than likely greeted by Krista’s always friendly smile.
I had the pleasure of meeting Krista this past fall while filming a Bay-to-Picnic Table crabbing video for Discover Newport, where Krista assisted me with everything I might need for a bountiful day out there on the Yaquina Bay — helping me show locals and tourists alike just how simple it is to show up, rent gear and start catching those sweet Dungeness crab, for an ultimate bay-to-picnic table experience.
Krista was so much fun to work with that day, but having worked for the Newport Marina & Store the past eight years, she also really knows her stuff. There wasn’t a single question of mine that she couldn’t answer with ease.
So when Krista reached out to me recently requesting I create a tuna cake recipe, that’s exactly what I did, and boy did these tuna cakes turn out great! Loaded with canned albacore tuna, bell peppers, onions, jalapeños and served with a spicy sriracha mayo, these were an instant hit among my taste-testers (otherwise known as my husband and children).
So I want to say a huge thank you to Krista Schulze for this recipe idea. These Albacore Tuna Cakes are such a flavorful way to showcase that canned albacore tuna that we all know and love here on the Oregon coast.
Albacore Tuna Cakes
Ingredients:
• 8 oz canned albacore tuna
• 2/3 cup yellow, orange or red bell pepper, diced small
• 2 jalapeños, seeded and diced small
• 2/3 cup red onion, diced small
• 1 Tbs butter
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 egg
• 3 Tbs mayonnaise
• 1 Tbs Worcestershire sauce
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
• 1 cup panko crumbs, plus a little extra for dredging clam cakes before they hit the fryer.
• Oil for frying
Directions:
In a skillet, add butter and sauté onions and peppers until soft; add garlic and sauté for another 2-3 minutes. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mix egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne, salt and pepper. Add well-drained tuna and sautéed peppers, onion and garlic to egg mixture, then add 1 cup panko crumbs.
Form into 1/3 cup sized cakes, shaping them into approximately 1/2” thick rounds. Freeze for two hours before frying.
Right before deep frying, press a little extra panko crumbs on each side for extra crunch.
In a deep fryer or skillet, heat oil to 350 degrees and deep fry until golden brown.
