It’s almost the new year, and I haven’t quite decided on my New Year’s resolutions. But they’ll more than likely be the usual — eating healthier, getting more organized (unnecessary confession, I’m incredibly unorganized and it drives me crazy), get outside more and spend less time on social media. However, sometimes spending time on social media can inspire new food creations that benefit us all, so for the sake of inspiration, I may have to scratch that one off my resolutions list.
In fact, recently while I was mindlessly scrolling Instagram I came across a video of someone creating a sushi sandwich, and I’m not sure why I hadn’t ever thought of making them myself. I mean, I love sushi and I love sandwiches, so a big handheld piece of sushi sounds like any sushi lover’s dream. Thankfully that Instagram reel inspired me to give my own version a try, and I’m sure glad I did because they were amazing!
The ones I saw on Instagram were made with tofu and carrots, which is fine, but that’s just not like any sushi I would order at a restaurant. So I wanted to recreate these sushi sandwiches inspired by one of my favorite sushi rolls, a classic tuna salad roll. Plus, when we have access to the freshest, most nutritious tuna right here on the Oregon coast, it just seemed like a perfect fit.
Not only do we have access to the very best albacore tuna living right here on the central coast but we also have access to all other ingredients needed to recreate these sushi sandwiches, thanks to Mai’s Asian Market located at 256 E Olive St. in Newport.
Mai’s Asian Market has just about any ingredient needed to create sushi and other Asian dishes, from a wide variety of seaweeds, rices, noodles, spices, sauces, and more — including a huge selection of teas, snacks and even dishware for plating your delicious food creations.
So before running all over town looking for ingredients to recreate these Albacore Sushi Sandwiches, stop into Mai’s Asian Market to purchase most of them in one convenient spot. But be prepared to be inspired to make a whole lot more because between scrolling social media and walking through the aisles at Mai’s Asian Market, the inspiration to create delicious dishes is endless.
Albacore Tuna Sushi Sandwich
Ingredients:
• Whole nori sheets
• Prepared Japanese sushi rice (recipe below)
• Prepared albacore tuna salad (recipe below)
• Avocado, sliced
• Cucumber, sliced
• Spicy Sriracha Sauce (recipe below)
Directions
• On a flat surface, place the nori sheet. Prepare a bowl of water to dip your fingers. This is to prevent rice from sticking to your fingers.
• Add a generous amount of the sushi rice, gently flatten.
• Add avocado, cucumber and prepared tuna salad.
• Add another layer of rice and gently press down.
• Fold each side of the nori sheet to the center while holding together the filling to ensure the sandwich will be held together well.
• Fold the sheet up while tucking in the sides, then flip sandwich over.
• Wipe your knife with a damp towel to prevent rice from sticking, then slice in half.
• Add some Spicy Sriracha Mayo (recipe below) and enjoy!
Albacore Tuna Salad
Ingredients:
• 1, 7.5-ounce can albacore tuna
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
• 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1/4 teaspoon Johnny’s Seasoning Salt
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.
Sushi Rice
Ingredients:
• 2 cups sushi rice (I use premium grade Nishiki rice)
• 2 ½ cups water
• ¼ cup rice vinegar
• 1-2 tablespoons sugar
• 1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
• Place sushi rice in a fine mesh strainer and rinse rice under running water until water runs clear.
• Bring water and rice to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, cover the pot with a lid, and simmer for 20 minutes or use a rice cooker or Instant Pot set on “rice” setting.
• In a separate small saucepan combine vinegar, sugar, and salt over medium heat. Stir until sugar and salt have dissolved.
• When rice is cooked, transfer it to a large bowl and then pour the seasoned vinegar evenly over the top. Toss until the rice is well coated using either a rice paddle or a silicone spatula. Be careful not to smush the rice — gently fold it until it’s evenly mixed.
• Cover the rice with a damp paper towel to prevent it from drying out, and let it sit until it has cooled to room temperature.
