I recently sat down to talk to Brett Montague, owner and captain of the fishing vessel Jo El, located in Newport at Dock 5.
I first met Brett on social media when he reached out to me after I posted a picture of this beautifully crafted Creamy Miso Tuna that I ordered from Local Ocean Dockside Grill + Fish Market, to say “hey, I caught that!” That message made an already incredible dining experience that much more memorable, having the captain of the boat reach out to me to tell me that he personally caught the fish I was eating. That message catapulted an already exceptional meal to one of my most favorite dining experiences on the Oregon coast.
So when I wasn’t able to make it out tuna fishing myself this year, I knew that I needed to load my freezer with tuna caught right off the Jo El from Brett and his crew.
Brett not only provides Local Ocean with their albacore tuna for the restaurant and fish market (so the next time you order albacore from Local Ocean, you’ll know exactly who caught it!), but Brett now sells his tuna direct from his boat to your kitchen.
These albacore are typically 3 to 5 years of age, so the tuna tastes clean and fresh. They’re much higher in desirable omega-3 fish oils and have 10 times less mercury in them than the large, lean, older albacore caught mostly by foreign longline fishermen that you would find in name brand tuna. So many of our local fisherman risk it all to be out there day and night just to provide us consumers with the freshest, sustainability caught, juvenile albacore on their annual migration.
Brett and his deckhand usually spend 10-14 days out at sea on their albacore trips and up to 200 miles off shore catching them. They have the luxury of doing this thanks to an onboard freezer that freezes the albacore within 3 hours of being caught to -25°, locking in nutrients and freshness, allowing these tuna to be of such high quality that they’re considered sushi-grade tuna.
If you have ever experienced fishing for albacore out of Newport you know that it’s a very long day, so it takes the toughest of the tough to be out there reeling in hook-and-line-caught tuna one at a time for 10-14 days straight. I, for one, don’t think I could do it, but I sure am thankful for those like Brett who do!
Thanks to all of the hard work on the Jo El, Brett now is able to sell his tuna direct, so you’re always guaranteed to know who caught your fish and how it was cared for. If you would like to purchase albacore loins for recreating this mouthwatering fish and chips, or canned albacore (currently available in flavors: Sea Salt, Jalapeño, Serrano and Lemon Pepper), Brett can be reached at 541-351-5918 or on Facebook at FV Jo El.
Albacore Fish & Chips
Ingredients:
1 small/medium tuna loin
1 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon Johnny’s Seasoning Salt
1 can of your favorite beer
Oil for frying
Directions:
Heat oil to 360°
Mix all dry ingredients in a bowl.
Slice tuna into bite-sized pieces.
Lightly coat each piece of tuna in flour mixture, set aside.
Add beer to flour mixture until it’s about the consistency of heavy cream, dip floured tuna pieces in batter then deep fry until they’re golden brown. Place on a cooling rack to drain access oil.
Serve with fries and tarter sauce.
Simple Homemade Tarter Sauce
(These are very loose measurements; it was more a dash of this and a dash of that until it tastes good.)
Ingredients:
Approximately:
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup finely chopped dill pickles
1-2 tablespoons pickle juice
1/4 teaspoon Garlic powder
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard.
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.
Hand-cut Fries
There’s nothing complicated or time consuming about these fries; just take some russets, pop them in the oven or microwave until approximately 80 percent cooked, carefully slice into desired thickness, deep fry at 375° until crisp and golden, then top with coarse salt.
