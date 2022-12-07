I recently sat down to talk to Brett Montague, owner and captain of the fishing vessel Jo El, located in Newport at Dock 5. 

I first met Brett on social media when he reached out to me after I posted a picture of this beautifully crafted Creamy Miso Tuna that I ordered from Local Ocean Dockside Grill + Fish Market, to say “hey, I caught that!” That message made an already incredible dining experience that much more memorable, having the captain of the boat reach out to me to tell me that he personally caught the fish I was eating. That message catapulted an already exceptional meal to one of my most favorite dining experiences on the Oregon coast. 

