The 7-layer bars, also known as Hello Dolly bars are such a quick and easy recipe to make.
With the combination of pecans, chocolate chips, butter scotch chips, toasted coconut, and a graham cracker crust, you can’t go wrong.
Hello Dolly bars are the ultimate indulgence. They’re every sweet tooth’s dream dessert!
With these bars, you don’t only get one or two layers, but a whopping seven. Think of all the dessert toppings you can think of, and they’re most probably in these bars.
You can also expect a crumbly and buttery crust at the bottom
Why Are They Called Hello Dolly Bars?
Hello Dollies first came to be in the 1960s, when the recipe was featured in the original foodie, Clementine Paddleford’s column in the magazine, The Week.
It wasn’t Paddleford’s own recipe, though. Rather, 11-year-old Dallas native Alecia Couch submitted it to Paddleford in 1965.
My mom made this bar so often during my child hood years. As an adult, I realized they are a dessert that I usually have all of the ingredients on hand for.
Place the butter in the baking dish and melt it in the oven as it preheats. That way, you have less stuff to clean.
Grease the pan well so the crust won’t stick to the bottom. You can also line the pan with parchment paper for easier clean-up. Leave an overhang on the sides so you can lift the bars when you’re ready to cut them.
Place the leftover bars in an air-tight container, with a sheet of wax paper in between each bar. You can store them at room temperature for up to 4 to 5 days.
The bars taste great when chilled, so you can also refrigerate them for up to a week.
They also freeze well! Place the bars in a freezer-safe bag, squeeze out as much excess air as you can, and seal. They’ll keep well for up to 3 months. Thaw them in the fridge or at room temperature until soft.
Add-ins
Think of this recipe as a mere guide. Taste is subjective, so you won’t need to follow it exactly.
The beauty in this recipe is it’s super easy to customize, so don’t feel like you need to limit your layers to just seven.
Here are some topping ideas you can add to your bars. Feel free to mix and match!
Peanut butter chips, butterscotch chips, crushed peanut butter cups, or Reese’s pieces – these are great if you want that sweet and salty contrast of flavors.
Pecans, cashews, hazelnuts, almonds, macadamias – whatever your favorite nut is. Toast them for several minutes to bring out their flavor even more.
Instead of graham crackers, use crushed vanilla wafers for the crust.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk, divided
- 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup butter scotch chips
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with baking spray or butter. Line it with parchment paper and leave an overhang on the sides.
In a large bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter until the crumbs are evenly moistened. Spread and press the crust into the bottom of the greased baking dish.
Pour 1/2 can of sweetened condensed milk over the crust. Top with semi-sweet chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut, and white chocolate chips. Gently press the toppings into the crust. Pour the remaining condensed milk evenly over the toppings.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until lightly browned and the coconut flakes are golden. Let it cool to room temperature before slicing into squares.
