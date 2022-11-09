yaquina-bay-yacht-club-high-school-sailors

High school sailors compete in a regatta held on Newport’s Yaquina Bay. The Yaquina Bay Yacht Club, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month, supports the youth sailing program.

The Yaquina Bay Yacht Club is marking a milestone this month — the 75th anniversary of its beginnings in the fall of 1947.

An open house to celebrate 75 years of sailing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the group’s clubhouse, located at 750 SE Bay Blvd. in Newport. There will be coffee and dessert, live music featuring the Lucky Gap String Band, and a silent auction to benefit youth sailing.

