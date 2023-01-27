American poet William Stafford is honored during January, his birthday month, throughout Oregon, the U.S. and internationally. Stafford, who passed away in 1993, was Oregon’s Poet Laureate from 1975 to 1990. He was a pacifist and conscientious objector during World War II. Stafford’s writing challenges people’s ideas on patriotism protest and peace.
Two tributes to Stafford and his work will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29, in Newport. The first will be during the Central Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday service from 10:15 a.m. to noon, held on the second floor of the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Drive) or by Zoom (email editor.ccuuf@gmail.com for the Zoom link). The title of the program is “Meeting What Comes, the Poetry of William Stafford,” presented by Ingrid Wendt.
Wendt is a poet, teacher, editor and friend of William Stafford. Among her multitudes of accolades and awards, she has served as poet in residence at several colleges and has been a three-time Fulbright Professor. Author of five books of poems, she considers herself a citizen of the world and an activist, whose passions are to protest injustice, wherever she finds it, and to celebrate, and affirm whatever gives people’s lives beauty and meaning.
The second event on Sunday will be a poetry reading by Wendt at 2 p.m. in the gazebo at Don and Ann Davis Park (840 W Olive St., Newport). People are welcome to bring a favorite Stafford poem to share. This event, hosted Friends of William Stafford, is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.