American poet William Stafford is honored during January, his birthday month, throughout Oregon, the U.S. and internationally. Stafford, who passed away in 1993, was Oregon’s Poet Laureate from 1975 to 1990. He was a pacifist and conscientious objector during World War II. Stafford’s writing challenges people’s ideas on patriotism protest and peace.

Two tributes to Stafford and his work will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29, in Newport. The first will be during the Central Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday service from 10:15 a.m. to noon, held on the second floor of the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Drive) or by Zoom (email editor.ccuuf@gmail.com for the Zoom link). The title of the program is “Meeting What Comes, the Poetry of William Stafford,” presented by Ingrid Wendt.

