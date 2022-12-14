On June 6, Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, both retired USMC Sergeants Major, set off on a journey across America; from Boston to Newport, on Highway 20, America’s longest road. On Aug. 18, they were joined by veteran Marine Staff Sergeant, Raymond Shinohara, in Elgin, Illinois, who served with both JD and Rocky during their time in the Marines. The walk is named The Long Road.
The City of Newport will be celebrating the arrival of the three veterans in Newport on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1:00 p.m. A welcome event is scheduled at that time at Don and Ann Davis Park, at the Vietnam Memorial. The community is encouraged to line Olive Street, west of the American Legion (424 W Olive Street), to welcome the walkers on their final approach to the Vietnam Memorial at Don and Ann Davis Park.
If unable to welcome the Long Road walkers on Dec. 17, please consider joining them at a spaghetti dinner, prepared and donated by the American Legion, on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 – 7 p.m., at the National Guard Armory, 541 SW Coast Highway. The dinner cost is $15, and all funds will be donated to History Flight.
The three Marines are walking in support of America’s Missing and Killed in Action from all wars and conflicts, Gold Star families, as well as highlight numerous other great charitable causes in support of helping and continuing to give back to others from all walks and challenges of life. selected to highlight the long journey home that over 81,000 missing U.S. Service members have been trying to make since World War Two. It also represents America’s longest wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the men and women who fought there. It has been 20 years since 9/11 thrust America into war; Highway 20 is the walker’s tribute to all those who served and sacrificed so much in the service of this nation, both past and present. The USS Constitution was selected as the journey start point to honor our Naval traditions and service to this nation as Marines. The rucksacks the walkers are carrying represent the heavy burden carried by generations of warriors who have served in our nations ranks since 1775 as well as the weight of a nation that we carry in combat to live up to the promise that we will never surrender and never leave a fallen comrade behind.
The veterans are walking to raise awareness of the Missing in Action/Killed in Action service members. The walk is a fundraiser for HistoryFlight.com.
