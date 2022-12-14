On June 6, Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, both retired USMC Sergeants Major, set off on a journey across America; from Boston to Newport, on Highway 20, America’s longest road. On Aug. 18, they were joined by veteran Marine Staff Sergeant, Raymond Shinohara, in Elgin, Illinois, who served with both JD and Rocky during their time in the Marines. The walk is named The Long Road.

The City of Newport will be celebrating the arrival of the three veterans in Newport on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1:00 p.m. A welcome event is scheduled at that time at Don and Ann Davis Park, at the Vietnam Memorial. The community is encouraged to line Olive Street, west of the American Legion (424 W Olive Street), to welcome the walkers on their final approach to the Vietnam Memorial at Don and Ann Davis Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.