The annual Lincoln City Arts Festival and Tree Lighting Party takes place Nov. 25 and 26 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The tree will be lit at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on the lawn of the cultural center.
Staff at the Lincoln City Cultural Center — and Santa — are ready to greet visitors to this year’s Arts Festival and Tree Lighting Party.
Kids of all ages are invited to Krista’s famous Make-and-Take Ornament Workshop at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Come one, come all to Lincoln City’s official holiday kickoff event: the annual Lincoln City Arts Festival and Tree Lighting Party, Nov. 25 and 26 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The community is invited to attend and enjoy two days of family fun during Thanksgiving weekend.
This free public event will launch the Lincoln City holiday season with an ornament workshop, a visit from Santa, the Bakery Babe’s Bake Sale for homemade goodies, live music, Christmas carols, raffle prizes, a vendor sale of handmade goods and live music.
Activities are scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Admission and parking are free.
This annual event is a gift to the community from the Lincoln City Cultural Center, its staff and volunteers, along with generous sponsors from the local business community. The cultural center extends thanks to Peggy Philpott for providing the 20-foot evergreen Christmas tree, to Lincoln City Towing for its transportation, and to Pacific Power for its installation, all by donation. A thanks also for the services of Joe Speers, who will be this year’s Santa Claus, as well as Grub’s On for providing food and beverages at the festival café.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to James Lukinich of James L. Creations LLC for donating a 4-foot chainsaw carved bear, one of the raffle prizes,” added LCCC executive director Niki Price, “and to Kenny’s IGA for providing baked goods and cookies. We are so thankful for all our supporting businesses and organizations. This is their gift to the Lincoln City community, and to all the visitors who come to our fair city for their Thanksgiving holiday.”
The 20-foot evergreen tree will be decorated by Chessman Gallery director Krista Eddy, with help from event manager Judy Hardy and volunteers. Weather permitting, the tree will be illuminated every evening through the month of December, on the northwest lawn of the LCCC. For more information or to volunteer, contact Judy at 541-994-9994.
Friday tree lighting
The doors to the Lincoln City Cultural Center, inside the historic Delake School building at 540 NE Highway 101, will open at noon on Friday, Nov. 25. All are welcome to shop the 30 vendor tables in the LCCC auditorium, the artwork in the Chessman Gallery, as well as the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, open until 7 p.m.
From 2 to 5 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to Krista’s famous Make-and-Take Ornament Workshop. In this year’s creative, fun and free family art project, they can design and assemble their own Christmas ornament. All ages are welcome, but kids under the age of eight should be accompanied by an adult.
Enjoy music from noon to 2 p.m. by country musician Rod Wilson, followed by the Greg Ernst Trio as they play jazz numbers from 2 to 4 p.m. At 4 p.m., the Lincoln City Playhouse for youth will be putting on a performance.
At 5 p.m., cookies will be provided, while the talented Sweet Adelines offer their annual gift of Christmas carols. At this time, gather around the tree on the northwest lawn for the tree lighting countdown (if the weather is too stormy, the countdown and singing will take place indoors). Santa Claus will arrive at 5:15, making his way down the hall to the auditorium stage, where he will hear wishes and give away candy canes.
Saturday Santa sale
The fun will continue on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Among the attractions will be:
• Thirty booths featuring everything from rugs and ornaments to jewelry and nuts, all located in the LCCC auditorium.
• Music from the Tigers of Youth from 10 a.m. to noon, Richard Paris from noon to 2 p.m., and the Greg Ernst Trio from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Raffle drawing at 4 p.m. for a number of prizes — you do not need to be present to win.
• Pay a visit to The Chessman Gallery, which will feature an exhibit titled “Zugh Life.” Local favorite artist, musician and local surf shop business owner, Bryan Nichols is teaming up with his sister, Megan Brieno, for this magical art exhibit.
• Stop by the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery to see the exhibit titled, “What’s Your 8?” hosted by High Fiber Diet, a part of the Columbia Fiber Arts Guild.
