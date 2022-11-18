Come one, come all to Lincoln City’s official holiday kickoff event: the annual Lincoln City Arts Festival and Tree Lighting Party, Nov. 25 and 26 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The community is invited to attend and enjoy two days of family fun during Thanksgiving weekend. 

This free public event will launch the Lincoln City holiday season with an ornament workshop, a visit from Santa, the Bakery Babe’s Bake Sale for homemade goodies, live music, Christmas carols, raffle prizes, a vendor sale of handmade goods and live music.

