The National Recreation & Parks Association held a campaign to improve and maintain the health and wellbeing of older adults by increasing opportunities for physical activity through local parks and recreation agencies. NRPA, with the support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offered local park and recreation agencies across the country training grants for physical activity programs.
The Newport 60+ Activity Center was selected to deliver the evidence-based physical activity program “Walk with Ease,” a free, six-week class. These classes are designed to reduce pain, build confidence in being physically active and improve overall health.
This program will also help connect people with other community members who want to improve their health through a gentle walking program that helps them begin slowly, at a comfortable level for them and gradually increase to continue on a lifetime path to improved health.
Zoom and in-person classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to noon, beginning Nov. 8. The class leader is Bryn McCornack.
To register for this free class, go online at www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” For additional information, call 541-265-9617 or stop by the Newport 60+ Activity Center at 20 SE Second St.
