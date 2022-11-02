The National Recreation & Parks Association held a campaign to improve and maintain the health and wellbeing of older adults by increasing opportunities for physical activity through local parks and recreation agencies. NRPA, with the support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offered local park and recreation agencies across the country training grants for physical activity programs.

The Newport 60+ Activity Center was selected to deliver the evidence-based physical activity program “Walk with Ease,” a free, six-week class. These classes are designed to reduce pain, build confidence in being physically active and improve overall health.

