The 26th annual Victorian Christmas Open House will take place at the Heceta Head Lightstation south of Yachats on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.

The Queen Anne-style Keeper’s House will be decorated inside and out with festive Victorian holiday decorations from now through Jan. 2. On each of the scheduled evenings, local performers will share holiday favorites in the historic Keeper’s House. Even Santa will be visiting to welcome children of all ages.

