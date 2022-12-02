The Heceta Head Lightstation south of Yachats is celebrating 26 years of its annual Victorian Christmas Open House on Dec. 10 and 11 and Dec. 17 and 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.
The Queen Anne-style Keeper’s House will be decorated inside and out with festive Victorian holiday decorations from now through Jan. 2. On each of the scheduled evenings, local performers will share holiday favorites in the historic Keeper’s House. Even Santa will be visiting to welcome children of all ages.
Guests are encouraged to take a nighttime walk to the lighthouse, so bring a flashlight. This is a great opportunity to watch the lighthouse beams rotate overhead — truly a magical experience.
Entry to the Keeper’s House is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Parking is available at the Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic Viewpoint, just below the Keeper’s House, for $5 per vehicle. A free shuttle will take visitors from the park right to the front door. Or bring warm, rainproof clothing and a flashlight so you can enjoy the beautiful walk up from the beach to the festivities.
People can support the historic Keepers’ House by entering the holiday raffle (online or in person) and win a free night’s stay at the bed & breakfast, as well as great prizes from local artists and businesses. The Heceta Lighthouse Gift Shop will be open and filled with special lighthouse gifts for your Christmas shopping.
