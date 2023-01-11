Vicki-Lawrence-at-casino

Actress Vicki Lawrence will perform her stage production, “Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two Woman Show,” this weekend at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City.

Multi-talented actress Vicki Lawrence, a comedian and singer known for the many characters she originated on CBS’s “The Carol Burnett Show,” will be performing at 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th St., Lincoln City, this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.

Ticket prices are $25-$40 and can be reserved by calling 1-888-624-6228, online at chinookwinds.com or in person at the Chinook Winds Box Office. This event is for those 16 and over.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.