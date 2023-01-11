Multi-talented actress Vicki Lawrence, a comedian and singer known for the many characters she originated on CBS’s “The Carol Burnett Show,” will be performing at 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th St., Lincoln City, this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.
Ticket prices are $25-$40 and can be reserved by calling 1-888-624-6228, online at chinookwinds.com or in person at the Chinook Winds Box Office. This event is for those 16 and over.
Lawrence, best known for her character Thelma Harper/Mama, was the central character of the ever-popular television situation comedy series, “Mama’s Family.” The show still can be seen daily in syndication throughout most of the country and is available as a Time-Life DVD collection. Lawrence spends much of her time on the road with her stage production, “Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two Woman Show.” She also enjoys speaking to women’s organizations and other great causes, where she shares her life story of fame, activism and her continuing success. All the while she approaches everything with her characteristic sense of humor, reminding people that “life is much too serious to be taken seriously.”
Lawrence has multiple Emmy Award nominations, winning one in 1976. She is a multiple Golden Globe nominee, all for The Carol Burnett Show. In 1973, Lawrence recorded the hit song “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” It reached number one on both the United States and Canada top charts.
Through the years, Lawrence has made appearances on other television programs, such as “Laverne & Shirley,” “Major Dad,” “Roseanne,” “Hannah Montana,” and “Yes, Dear.” Lawrence has also appeared with Burnett, Harvey Korman, and Tim Conway in the Burnett show retrospectives.
She is not only a successful actress; she also is involved in many causes close to her. She was the honorary head of the D.A.R.E program, raised money to protect widows and families of slain police officers in Long Beach, California, supports the Humane Society and works with the American Heart Association as well as Walk For The Cure. Her efforts to protect women’s rights were recognized in 1988 when she was the first woman to be honored as “Person of the Year” by the Coalition of Labor Union Women.
Lawrence was diagnosed with chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU) around 2011. She teamed with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and has become the spokesperson for the campaign, CIU & You. She appeared on The Doctors in 2015 to relay her story and talk about CIU and promote the CIU & You campaign.
Lawrence was born in Inglewood, California, where she excelled in dancing and singing, was a cheerleader and was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by her graduating class. From 1965 to 1967, she sang with the Young Americans musical group and, also, appeared in the feature film, “The Young Americans,” which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary.
