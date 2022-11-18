Vaccine clinics on Wednesdays in Newport Nov 18, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lincoln County Public Health has announced that it will be offering COVID-19 and Influenza vaccines in Newport every Wednesday from now through the end of the year.Flu and COVID vaccination clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nye St. Clinic, 36 SW Nye St., Newport.Call 541-265-4112 to schedule an appointment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clinic Flu Vaccine Vaccination Medicine Immunology Newport Public Health Appointment Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Ernest Bloch homeowner gets permit for additions Spectacular sunset Pet Improvement: Pets and children Man charged with killing bear cubs Aguilar, Thompson earn honors Apple Pecan Cranberry Salad with Pumpkin Maple Dressing Redhouse shares gift of music Holiday lights at Burrows House Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Big Clean Swell | The PNW 2022 Casey Felton Jan 25, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
