There are a lot of interesting wines out there, and they are made by intelligent, focused and talented people. And then there is Randall Grahm. I received a routine email — although no contact from Grahm can be called routine — telling what this intelligent, focused and talented winemaker is currently doing.
First, a little background is in order. Randall Grahm was born in Los Angeles in 1953, attended University of California, Santa Cruz; worked in a fine wine shop where he tasted so many wines that he became enamored of French Rhone wines; went back to school to get a degree in plant management from University of California, Davis; founded Bonny Doon Winery and Vineyards in the Santa Cruz Mountains and began producing unusual and excellent wines behind labels that featured literary and visual puns that were alternately erudite and downright (or doon right) wacky, like the winemaker himself.
Two events from the early history of Randall Grahm reveal the essence of the sense of humor and wit that overlays a serious winemaking intelligence and talent:
1) In 1984, having carefully created a red wine blend of classic Rhone varietal grapes grown in California’s central valley, he knew it needed a name that would attract attention and help it sell better than calling it California Red Blend. Randall was amused by stories of a rash of sightings of flying saucers by the villagers of France’s Chateauneauf de Pape, whose town council quickly passed an ordinance forbidding these UFO’s from flying over or landing in their vineyards, which had seen lesser quality grapes at last harvest. This seemed to solve the problem: no more sightings and the next harvest greatly improved. Randall’s next move was to design a classic label engraving showing a chateau, vineyards and workers when just above the trees appears the flying saucer casting a red beam on the landscape. To the French, the shape of the intruder was more cigar-like than saucer, thus Bonny Doon Vineyards’ new red Rhone-style blend became “Le Cigare Volant” (The Flying Cigar).
2) By 1989, Grahm’s reputation — and obsession — with making good wine in Santa Cruz, California, with Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre and other grapes originally native to France’s Rhone Valley, had this result: he appeared on the cover of The Wine Spectator Magazine wearing a white hat, a black mask and standing by a white stallion. He had become the Rhone Ranger.
The email I mentioned receiving from Randall at the top of the column was a newsletter he described as an account of what he had been “doon” lately. He felt Bonny Doon Winery had become too big and going in too many directions at once, so the decision was made to sell off the Big House, Cardinal Zin and Pacific Rim labels. Bonny Doon had become the 28th largest winery in the country.
Now he wanted to focus on growing grapes in soil where there was minimal intervention (no fertilizer or pesticides) and produce wines that reflected the individuality of the place where they grew — the French have a word for it: terroir. Randall had purchased some 400 acres a decade ago in nearby San Juan Bautista and named it Popelouchum (pope-loh-SHOOM), a local Native American word for “paradise,” and this was to become his laboratory for his beloved Rhone grapes. The first Popelouchum Pinot noir 2020 amounted to less than 100 cases and is sold out. I encourage you to visit his websites, sign up for his word-play laden newsletter and find his wines for your table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.