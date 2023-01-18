OSU-Extension-top-10-stories

Alec Kowalewski studies eco-lawn for drought tolerance and consumer appeal. Clover was the plant most successful in a eco-lawn seed mix. (Photo by Stephen Ward)

 Stephen Ward

With the start of a new year, some stories of 2022 rise to the top. From invasive insects to soil care to a new website, Oregon State University Extension Service faculty have been busy. We invite you to take a seat, pour a beverage of your choice and settle in for a fun and informative ride reading the Top 10 gardening articles of the year.

Solve Pest and Weed Problems website: A six-year effort to produce “Solve Pest and Weed Problems” was shepherded by Weston Miller, an OSU Extension community horticulturist, who worked with public collaborators. The website focuses specifically on the Pacific Northwest and prioritizes low-risk approaches. Based on feedback, Miller incorporated household pests, invasive plants, pesticide safety and pollinators, as well as pests and diseases.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.