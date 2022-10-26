monk-tour

Monks from Gaden Shartse Monastic University will be in Lincoln County from Nov. 1 to 6, giving presentations in Newport and Lincoln City.

The members of the Tour 2022 from Gaden Shartse Monastic University will be sharing and teaching Buddha’s wisdom in Lincoln County from Nov. 1 to 6, and they are looking forward to seeing and visiting new and old friends. The primary purpose of the tour is to present the Tibetan perspective of the Buddha’s teachings — numerous empowerments, lectures and mandalas have been in preparation for months to make this possible. All members of the community are invited to share in these events.

The tour is sponsored by Gaden Shartse Cultural Foundation, a nonprofit organization. All events are based on the generous donations of the public. The donations help maintain university temples, classrooms, library, texts, kitchens, food, grounds and fields. The foundation’s best guess is that it takes about $2 to support one monk for a day. At this time, they are supporting more than 1,700 monks (4 to 90 years old).

