The members of the Tour 2022 from Gaden Shartse Monastic University will be sharing and teaching Buddha’s wisdom in Lincoln County from Nov. 1 to 6, and they are looking forward to seeing and visiting new and old friends. The primary purpose of the tour is to present the Tibetan perspective of the Buddha’s teachings — numerous empowerments, lectures and mandalas have been in preparation for months to make this possible. All members of the community are invited to share in these events.
The tour is sponsored by Gaden Shartse Cultural Foundation, a nonprofit organization. All events are based on the generous donations of the public. The donations help maintain university temples, classrooms, library, texts, kitchens, food, grounds and fields. The foundation’s best guess is that it takes about $2 to support one monk for a day. At this time, they are supporting more than 1,700 monks (4 to 90 years old).
For more information and details about the scheduled events or booking a personal appointment with the monks, call Lynn at 503-392-4187 or go online at sacredartsoftibettour.org
Event schedule
• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6 to 8 p.m., Climate Change: The Six Dissolutions — Atonement Lutheran Church, 2315 N Coast Highway, Newport.
• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6 to 8 p.m., Manjushri: Buddha of Discriminating Wisdom — Atonement Lutheran Church, 2315 N Coast Highway, Newport.
• Thursday, Nov. 3, 6 to 8 p.m., Principal Aspects of the Path: Renunciation, Altruistic Intention & Emptiness — Atonement Lutheran Church 2315 N Coast Highway, Newport.
• Friday, Nov. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., Vajrasattva: Buddha of Purification — Atonement Lutheran Church, 2315 N Coast Highway, Newport.
• Saturday, Nov. 5, 3 to 5 p.m., The Teachings of Buddha: Suffering, Cause of Suffering, End of Suffering, and the Path to Freedom — Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City
• Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 to 5 p.m., Vajravidarin Healing Ritual: Purification of Three Stages — Center For Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St., Newport.
