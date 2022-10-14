spelling-bee-returns

The community spelling bee pits teams of four against each other to spell words and raise funds for academic needs at Newport High School. The winning team in the 2019 competition, pictured here, was from Altrusa International. This year’s community spelling bee will be Sunday, Oct. 23.

After a two-year hiatus, Newport High School Funding Academics Now (NHS FAN) will again sponsor the annual community spelling bee on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building on the campus of the Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Teams of four contestants of any age work together to spell the words presented. Participants and audience members are encouraged to “bribe” the judges to keep teams in the competition until the final, most difficult round. Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Sheryl Bachart will serve as the event’s judge, while Newport High School math teacher Brian Hanna will be the “Pronouncer,” presenting the words and definitions to the team.

