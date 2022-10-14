The community spelling bee pits teams of four against each other to spell words and raise funds for academic needs at Newport High School. The winning team in the 2019 competition, pictured here, was from Altrusa International. This year’s community spelling bee will be Sunday, Oct. 23.
After a two-year hiatus, Newport High School Funding Academics Now (NHS FAN) will again sponsor the annual community spelling bee on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building on the campus of the Hatfield Marine Science Center.
Teams of four contestants of any age work together to spell the words presented. Participants and audience members are encouraged to “bribe” the judges to keep teams in the competition until the final, most difficult round. Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Sheryl Bachart will serve as the event’s judge, while Newport High School math teacher Brian Hanna will be the “Pronouncer,” presenting the words and definitions to the team.
The competition also features a team costume contest, and a prize will be given to the audience member who spells the most words correctly.
The bee will also serve as a collection point for Altrusa International’s children’s book drive for the benefit of the Olalla Center. Altrusa is particularly looking for board books, picture books, and books about animals and the natural world.
The spelling bee is a fundraiser for NHS FAN, which supports academic needs at Newport High School, ranging from science lab supplies to field trip expenses to student exam fees.
“Past bees have helped us raise nearly $50,000 for academic needs at Newport High School,” said Nancy Steinberg, one of the event’s organizers.
“We’re hoping for a big turnout of teams and audience members,” she added. “We will definitely see the return of the 2019 winning team from Altrusa, so they’ll defend their title, as well as teams from the fishing vessel Timmy Boy, the Hatfield Marine Science Center, the Newport High School faculty, Lincoln County Lawyers, and others.”
Team registration is $200, while audience entry to the event is by donation (those that wish to compete as audience members are asked to make a $5 donation to NHS FAN). To register a team, contact Teresa Atwill at tatwill@charter.net or Nancy Steinberg at nsteinberg@charter.net.
