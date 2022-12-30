Sitka Center for Art and Ecology will host an online resident talk at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. Resident talks are an opportunity for the community to learn about the artists and scientists working in residence at the Sitka Center. Each resident will give a 10-minute presentation.
• Mika Aono is a multidisciplinary artist living in Eugene. Her recent work explores humanness in absurdity and futility through laborious processes, giving meaning to the meaningless. Born in Sendai, Japan, Aono received a BA in Primary and Special Ed from Miyagi University of Education in Japan, a BA in Art from University of Oregon and MFA in Printmaking from San Francisco Art Institute.
• Tara Champion is a Seattle-based artist and educator who explores biological visualization in humans and other species. Their current work applies visual truths to the concepts of memory, and the shared human struggle of adapting to environmental change, be it of the familial, or the global climate.
• Eileen Hinckle is a mural painter, arts facilitator and educator based in Corvallis. Her artistic career has crisscrossed the fields of illustration, printmaking, painting on canvas, protest art, set design and sign painting Over the past 10 years, she has centered her art practice within the medium of muralism.
• Carolyn Hopkins graduated with an MFA in Sculpture from the Cranbrook Academy of Art and a BFA in Interdisciplinary Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute. Her recent work has been made from the viewpoint of the end in order to re-examine our current political and ecological landscapes, as well as the rise of solastalgia.
• Larry Hufford is a botanist and emeritus professor at Washington State University, where he directed the Marion Ownbey Herbarium and the Conner Museum of Natural History. Through much of his career, his research addressed the evolution of plant diversity, especially in the American West.
• Eric Rannestad is a Montana-based artist making work about the built environment and the systems that humans use to compartmentalize the natural world. He currently works as a freelance cartographer and part-time communications designer for the Montana Association of Conservation Districts. His research in environmental economics is critical to his art practice, and his ongoing cartography and design projects are a strong influence in his work.
Upcoming resident talks will be held Feb. 7, March 2 and March 30.
