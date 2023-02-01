Sitka Center for Art and Ecology will host an online Resident Talk at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Resident Talks are an opportunity for the community to learn about the artists and scientists working in residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology through brief, 10-minute presentations. This event is free and open virtually to the public via Zoom. RSVP at www.sitkacenter.org/events to receive an event link.
Feb. 7 speakers include:
• Orlando Almanza (Las Tunas, Cuba 1989), a painter, printmaker, sculptor and illustrator. He began his studies at the Professional Academy of Visual Arts in the city of Las Tunas where he graduated in 2008 specializing in sculpture.
• Robert Dash, an award-winning photographer and educator from Washington state. His work highlights microscopic natural subjects with significant climate and biodiversity stories.
• Tilke Elkins, an artist, writer, educator and curator based in Oregon on Kalapuya lands, focused on site-specific/site-responsive painting and social practice art. She has worked with mineral and botanical pigments since 2007, and is the founding director of Wild Pigment Project.
• AJ Strosahl, a writer and small business owner who lives and works in Oakland, California. Her work has been published or is forthcoming from Ruminate, CRAFT, Cleaver Magazine, Blue Earth Review, Coal Hill Review and other outlets.
• Rick Williams, a fisheries ecologist and research associate in the Department of Biology at The College of Idaho. His research and consulting focuses on conservation of native steelhead, redband and cutthroat trout in western North America.
• Danielle Vogel, a poet, herbalist and interdisciplinary artist working at the intersections of queer ecology, somatics and ceremony. She is the author of “The Way a Line Hallucinates Its Own Linearity,” “Edges & Fray” and “Between Grammars.”
