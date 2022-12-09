The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $192,176.96 to 31 organizations in early November as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $16.3 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the tribe honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $20.7 million through the charitable fund and other tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fundraising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fundraisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
Applications and requirements for future contributions can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549.
Organizations in Lincoln County receiving funds in this latest round of distributions are:
Drug & Alcohol Treatment
• Pacific Communities Health District Foundation, Newport — construction costs for a substance use disorder (SUD) residential and intensive outpatient recovery center in Newport ($50,000).
Education
• Eddyville Charter School — supplies for dissection class/demonstration ($585.96);
• Oregon Coast Aquarium, Newport — provide free/reduced admission to the aquarium ($10,000);
• Siletz Valley Schools — resurfacing and installation of small gym floor ($45,740).
Health
• Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay, Newport — supplies for Project School Bell, including clothing, hygiene items, shoes, jackets and backpacks ($2,500);
• Special Olympics of Oregon, Lincoln County — equipment, transportation, meals, advertising, uniforms, rental fees and lodging ($2,960);
• Waldport Lion’s Backpack Program — food for backpack program ($2,000).
Historical Preservation
• Toledo History Center — large display case ($1,000);
• Waldport Chamber of Commerce — training, advertising and materials ($3,000).
Prevention
• Ocean Beaches 4-H Club, Seal Rock — registration fees ($750).
Public Safety
• East Lincoln County Emergency Responders, Toledo — patient lifting device ($4,600);
• Seal Rock Fire District — replace expired personal protective equipment ($6,201);
• Siletz Valley Friends of the Library — liability insurance ($800);
• Siletz Valley Grange #558 — liability insurance ($746).
