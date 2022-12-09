The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $192,176.96 to 31 organizations in early November as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $16.3 million since its inception in 2001.

