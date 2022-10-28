english-tutors-wanted

Mauricia Cardona, left, is a student in an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) class at Oregon Coast Community College. She is pictured with Diane Jacobs, of Depoe Bay, who, for the past year, has been helping Cardona practice her conversational English through one-on-one sessions at the Newport Public Library. (Photo by Steve Card)

For people coming from another culture, learning to speak English can be a challenge, but opportunities to practice their new language skills in a one-on-one setting can be beneficial in speeding up that process.

Helping Spanish speakers practice their English has become the mission of a local woman who is looking for additional volunteers she can connect with people learning the language.

