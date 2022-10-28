For people coming from another culture, learning to speak English can be a challenge, but opportunities to practice their new language skills in a one-on-one setting can be beneficial in speeding up that process.
Helping Spanish speakers practice their English has become the mission of a local woman who is looking for additional volunteers she can connect with people learning the language.
“I am involved with a group called Acompañar, and I realized that there was a group of people interested in having a chance to speak English,” said Dorothy Kucha, of Depoe Bay. She has developed a connection with Will Quillian, who teaches an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) class at Oregon Coast Community College. “Occasionally, he encourages some of the ones that are really making progress and that are ready to sit down and have a conversation to call in to me, and then I find a tutor for them,” Kucha said. “We have about 10 people right now who are volunteering.”
Kucha’s interest in helping students practice English began as the result of a first-hand experience.
“I saw a need for it because there was a young women who wanted to go to the community college — she happened to be a Guatemalan girl,” Kucha said. “Her English wasn’t good enough, so someone that knew her called me and asked if I would be willing to meet with her and help her increase her vocabulary and her ability, and I did. I realized that if she wants some help, there must be more people.”
These are motivated English learners who sign up for a tutor for conversation practice, Kucha said, and she emphasized that people who want to take on the role of a tutor do not need to know how to speak Spanish.
“The communication’s the real thing,” she said. “They (students) are learning English at the community college, so that’s not what the tutor does necessarily. The tutoring gives them the chance to use phrases they are learning by engaging in real, kind of simple conversation.”
Once a tutor is paired with a learner, the two will begin meeting one on one. “They usually meet about an hour a week, usually at the Newport Library,” Kucha said. The tutor can assess what level the learner is at and then tailor the sessions accordingly.
“They kind of just see where the learner is, and sometimes they’ll get a real easy book in English and have the learner read it a little bit and then talk about it to see whether they’re getting the content,” Kucha said. And even though a tutor may not speak Spanish, “most of them have the phones where they can look up words. It’s just a matter of them learning how to work together and see what the student needs and wants and can do.
“So at this point, there’s about 10 Spanish-speaking English learners who are meeting, usually on a weekly basis, with a tutor and they’re just finding their way together,” she added. “Most of them have been pretty independent. But I don’t want any potential tutors to get scared that they need to know something or that it’s a high level of teaching. It really isn’t, it’s just a person-to-person chat. And if the tutor would like more support or suggestions or help, then I can provide that by meeting with them and their student and just modeling some of the ways that you can communicate on a real simple level and help the student.”
Essentially, these sessions could be described as a cultural exchange. “It’s just kind of a way of welcoming people who want to start using our language and finding ways to encourage that and help them build their confidence — that’s usually a big part of the new language, and just to enjoy some time together,” Kucha said. “They get to know each other … and it can go beyond the hour if someone wants. But essentially it’s just an hour together once a week, letting them use their English.”
Word about these tutoring sessions is starting to make its way around the county. “Spanish-speaking people in the community who like the tutoring program, who are involved in it, they tell their friends,” Kucha said. “So we have lots of interested students, but what’s hard is to find tutors who are willing to give it a try and see if they like it. There’s no real commitment, it’s just a matter of seeing if it works and if they enjoy it. It’s supposed to be enjoyable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.