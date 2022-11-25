The Sea of Lights is coming back at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Enjoy one of the largest holiday light displays on the central coast from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first three Friday and Saturday evenings in December. (File photo)
The Oregon Coast Aquarium invites visitors to celebrate the season at Sea of Lights, one of the largest holiday light displays on Oregon’s central coast.
Sea of Lights will illuminate the aquarium from 5 to 8 p.m. the first three Friday and Saturday evenings in December.
Aquarium members can attend Sea of Lights at no cost, and non-members may purchase tickets upon arrival. Sea of Lights admission is $10 per person, or free with proof of same day paid admission.
This family-friendly event allows visitors to view aquarium galleries and exhibits in a new light, and includes Santa photo opportunities. Hot drinks and limited food options will be available for purchase at the aquarium’s coffee bar.
The aquarium was unable to host Sea of Lights in recent years, making this year’s event that much more exciting for guests, staff, and volunteers alike.
“We are thrilled to host Sea of Lights once again,” said Carrie Lewis, CEO and president of the aquarium. “It’s such a highlight of the winter season, and it’s truly heartwarming to see communities come together to celebrate.”
