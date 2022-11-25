aquarium-sea-of-lights-entry

The Sea of Lights is coming back at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Enjoy one of the largest holiday light displays on the central coast from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first three Friday and Saturday evenings in December. (File photo)

The Oregon Coast Aquarium invites visitors to celebrate the season at Sea of Lights, one of the largest holiday light displays on Oregon’s central coast.

Sea of Lights will illuminate the aquarium from 5 to 8 p.m. the first three Friday and Saturday evenings in December.

